Wolverine Challenges Released For Week 1 And Week 2 Of Fortnite Season 4

Fortnite season 4 will have players complete Wolverine challenges each week in order to unlock the popular X-Men character. The first week requires finding three Wolverine claw marks. There are four locations located around Wailing Woods. Read on:

Wolverine Challenges in Season 4: Claw marks and Quinjet Patrol Site Locations

How to do Wolverine Challenges

Players need to finish all Wolverine challenges which will be released each week. As of now, the available ones are for Week 1 which is to Investigate claw marks, and Week 2 in which a loading screen needs to be found at quinjet patrol site locations.

Week 1 - 'Investigate Mysterious Claw Marks'

More than three claw marks can be found around the map but to complete this challenge you only need to find three. The easiest ones are located in Weeping Woods which is south-west from the centre of the map.

Once you reach here, find a wooden house in the north direction of the forest cover. Now there will be white coloured AC units next to which the claw marks can be found on the logs.

The next one is nearby and in the south-east direction. Keep going till you can see a pond. Here you can find the wolverine claw marks on one of the rocks.

For the 3rd Claw mark location, keep going in the same direction (South East). There will be a lot of RVs at a parking lot right after you cross a playground. One of the RVs is green coloured. This will have your third claw mark.

Week 2 - Find the Loading Screen picture at a Quinjet Patrol site

To find a Quinjet Patrol Site, all you need to do is follow the blue smoke left by the jets. Once here, you find the loading screen picture and complete your week 2 challenge for Wolverine.

Wolverine challenges for Week 3 and Week 4

Every week a new challenge will be released. For week 3 and week 4 challenges, new leaks from Twitter user NicknameSC were updated as below:

Find the Sentinel Head at Dirty Docks.

Power up a Sentinel Chest Piece.

Promo Image Credits: Epic Games

Image Credits: Fortnite In-game