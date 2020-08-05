'Fall Guys' Server Error Explained: What Happened On The Launch Day?

The new party multiplayer game, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was launched on August 4, 2020. The game has been launched on multiple platforms like PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. As per reports, more than 120,000 players connected tot he game once it launched on the Tuesday morning which resulted in a server crash and players experiencing connection errors. Players on the PlayStation 4 platform experienced the server lag furthermore as servers had to be put offline as they beefed up.

Fall Guys server issues

The official Twitter page of the game has been keeping its fans updated about what has been the issue with the servers of Fall Guys. As of now, it is likely that players are experiencing connection errors in the game because of the excess of players on the Mediatonic servers. This translates to a majority of people playing the game, resulting in a server crash. The developer team of the company had revealed that they are working to fix the server issues.

There are some quick fixes to deal with the server issues of the game currently. If players are experiencing issues, it is advised for them to first check their respective internet connection to ensure that there is no problem with the online component at the player's end. If the connection is secure, then it can be deemed that the server issue of the game has kept the player from entering a match. There is no fix for the issue at the gamer's end and only the developer can fix it by adding up extra servers that can handle the load.

More than 120,000 players connected on the game during the launch day which led to the developer pulling some servers offline. But, PS4 players were most affected when Mediatonic had to disable account creation for the players of the Sony gaming console. The servers started going online steadily but players as of now are still reporting errors in logging in and finding games at all. Players have also complained about receiving rewards after a game is played. One of the game's representative has come forward and stated that the rewards will be added for players on their next login.

