How To Rank Up In Valorant: Best Ways To Climb The Ranks In Competitive Mode

Valorant has proved to be one of the most successful tactical first-person shooters released this year. The game offers a highly competitive experience to gamers with a major focus on tactical strategy. With the help of competitive mode, players are able to compete with other users on the platform and climb up the rankings with their performances in matches and reach the highest rank tier. However, this can’t be easy to achieve especially if you’re new to the game. So, let’s take a look at how you can quickly rank up in Valorant.

How to rank up in Valorant?

Valorant has a ranked system which is made up of different tiers. These include Iron, Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Immortal, and Radiant. When you enter the competitive mode in the game, it requires you to go through five placement matches before getting a starting rank. Your placement is decided based on the KDA, and the total rounds won. Riot Games has also added an ELO rating system which pairs two similarly skilled players and ultimately helps decide the placement based on who wins the game.

To rank up in Valorant, you will need to start getting kills, assist your allies and make tactical use of your abilities. As you start to progress, you will need to focus on winning matches and strategizing with your squad. As soon as you get placed, you should focus all your attention on team cooperation and strategizing for quick progression and climbing the ranks. Also when you are fresh in your Valorant competitive career, you need to keep a track of your average combat score which impacts your overall efficiency as you progress. One may also experiment with a number of different agents available in the game and decide which one best suits their playstyle.

On the other hand, if you are constantly losing matches or giving bad performances in competitive, your rank will ultimately go down. You should also note that the game tracks your rank inactivity. This means that if you don’t enter competitive matches up to 14 days, Valorant considers your account inactive, thereby hiding your rank.

Image credits: Play Valorant