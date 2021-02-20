Fall Guys Switch Release Date: Is Fall Guys Also Releasing On Xbox Series X And Xbox One?

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been making waves in the online gaming scene since arriving on Windows PC and PlayStation 4 last year. The battle royale platformer from Mediatonic already has a massive fan base, and it is now set to receive a Nintendo Switch port.

Fall Guys Switch release date

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is all set to get a Nintendo Switch release during Summer 2021. The news was first announced at the recently held Nintendo Direct event, however, an exact date has not been revealed.

Will the Fall Guys release on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Mediatonic has also confirmed that Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will arrive on the next-gen Xbox Series X / Series S and current-gen Xbox One consoles around the same time as Switch launch. The Xbox port was announced by the company a day after it was confirmed to arrive on Switch. The gaming studio has long expressed interest in releasing the title on other major platforms and it's finally set to happen this Summer. With Fall Guys releasing on both Switch and Xbox machines, one can say the game will finally be available on all major consoles before the end of this year. It is also likely that Mediatonic will roll out a crossplay update for all platforms once all the game versions are live.

Is Fall Guys free?

When Mediotonic originally launched Fall Guys on Windows PC via Steam and the PlayStation 4 back in 2020, the game was offered as a free title to users who had an active PlayStation Plus subscription. However, the game was available for free download only until August 31, 2020. As for Windows PC users, the game has to be purchased from the Steam Store.

For the uninitiated, Fall Guys is a multiplayer battle royale game where up to 60 players (known as beans) go through multiple rounds of races and mini-games to be the last man standing. Right now, players can download Fall Guys on Windows PC via Steam and PS4 via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: Steam Store