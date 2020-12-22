Fall Guys Crown Rewards: Check Out The New Fall Guys Rank System

Quick links:
The players have been graced with Season 3 for Fall Guys called Winter Knockout. The new season brings some new levels and agents of chaos in the game. The fun battle royale game consists of 60 players that go through elimination rounds until 1 player is crowned the winner of the game by receiving a crown.
This game has generated a lot of hype and sees a lot of playing trying to win the crown. After getting new levels to the game Fall Guys is not done and wants to bring more. Players have been inquiring about Fall Guys Crown rewards and Fall Guys Crown Ranks.
The main aim of the game is to win the crown. The players need to go through a series of elimination rounds and outlast 60 opponents. The winner of the last round receives a crown which is also a currency in the game. The other currency in the game is called Kudos and players can earn this currency by leveling up and reaching closer to the last elimination round in the game.
Kudos can buy some good items at the Fall guys store, but crowns are where the best stuff lies at. Players grind in many Fall Guys rounds to earn as many crowns as they can, as it is one hell of a task to win a crown in the game. Here are all the Fall Guys Crown rewards players can earn in Fall Guys Season 3 with the number of crowns required for each:
In Fall Guys season 3, the game has found a way to celebrate their most dedicated players. Everyone knows it is an incredibly difficult task to earn the crown in Fall Guys. The developers have introduced a new ranking system called Crown Rank, which keeps track of the best players worldwide.
There are currently 50 levels in the system and the players need 3089 crowns to reach this level This will surely increase the competitiveness in the game, as the players not only get to rank higher but also get to purchase some special items such as Gold Plated skins, displaying their mastery at the game. Fall Guys Season 3 has provided a huge incentive for the players to grind some time in the levels of the game, trying to grab the much-needed crown.
