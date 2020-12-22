Fall Guys Crown Rewards: Check Out The New Fall Guys Rank System

The players have been graced with Season 3 for Fall Guys called Winter Knockout. The new season brings some new levels and agents of chaos in the game. The fun battle royale game consists of 60 players that go through elimination rounds until 1 player is crowned the winner of the game by receiving a crown.

This game has generated a lot of hype and sees a lot of playing trying to win the crown. After getting new levels to the game Fall Guys is not done and wants to bring more. Players have been inquiring about Fall Guys Crown rewards and Fall Guys Crown Ranks.

Also read: How Many People Play Fall Guys? Here's All We Know About The Devolver Digital Release

Also read: Fall Guys Legendary Skins: Check Out This List Of Skins In Fall Guys Knockout

Fall Guys Crown Rewards

The main aim of the game is to win the crown. The players need to go through a series of elimination rounds and outlast 60 opponents. The winner of the last round receives a crown which is also a currency in the game. The other currency in the game is called Kudos and players can earn this currency by leveling up and reaching closer to the last elimination round in the game.

Kudos can buy some good items at the Fall guys store, but crowns are where the best stuff lies at. Players grind in many Fall Guys rounds to earn as many crowns as they can, as it is one hell of a task to win a crown in the game. Here are all the Fall Guys Crown rewards players can earn in Fall Guys Season 3 with the number of crowns required for each:

Kingswood Colour: 1

Crocodile Bottom: 2

Balloon Nameplate: 3

Rosette Pattern: 5

Bouncy Bean Nickname: 7

Crocodile Top: 10

Purple Gaze Faceplate: 13

Falling Rainbow Nameplate: 17

Just Peachy Nickname: 21

Coral Pattern: 26

Ice Cream Bottom: 33

Shimmering Sea Colour: 41

Fall Face Nameplate: 51

Peak Performer Nickname: 63

Ice Cream Top: 77

Ice Cold Crown Nameplate: 93

Beanbot Bottom: 112

Starlight Colour: 134

Decorated Pattern: 160

Beanbot Top: 189

Dressed to Chill Nickname: 219

Golden Witch Bottom: 254

Tagged Nameplate: 294

Pop Art Pattern: 339

The Biggest Fan Nickname: 389

Golden Witch Top: 444

Qualified Nameplate: 504

Freezy Dream Colour: 569

Golden Chicken Bottom: 639

Arches Pattern: 714

Jolly Bean Nickname: 794

Crown Master Colour: 879

Golden Chicken Top: 969

Hex-a-Gone King Nameplate: 1064

Royal Carpet Color: 1164

Golden Wolf Bottom: 1269

Number One Nameplate: 1379

Untouchable Color: 1494

Coral Fade Pattern: 1614

Golden Wolf Top: 1739

Regal Pattern: 1869

Regal Purple Color: 2004

Rosette Nameplate: 2144

Tiger Stripes Pattern: 2289

Barnstormer Nickname: 2439

Abstract Pattern: 2594

Golden Knight Bottom: 2754

Golden Nameplate: 2919

Golden Knight Top: 3089

Fall Guys Crown Ranks

In Fall Guys season 3, the game has found a way to celebrate their most dedicated players. Everyone knows it is an incredibly difficult task to earn the crown in Fall Guys. The developers have introduced a new ranking system called Crown Rank, which keeps track of the best players worldwide.

There are currently 50 levels in the system and the players need 3089 crowns to reach this level This will surely increase the competitiveness in the game, as the players not only get to rank higher but also get to purchase some special items such as Gold Plated skins, displaying their mastery at the game. Fall Guys Season 3 has provided a huge incentive for the players to grind some time in the levels of the game, trying to grab the much-needed crown.

HERE IS THE TRAILER!!!#FallGuysSeason3



Starts December 15th!!!



It's snow joke!



It's snowly 4 days away!



Let's us snooooow if you're excited 😂😭💀 pic.twitter.com/O4EfEUTOP2 — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) December 11, 2020

Also read: Fall Guys PS4 Controls: Here's Complete Guide To Simplistic Controls

Also read: Fortnite Black Panther Quests, Black Panther Skin And Emote