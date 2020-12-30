Last Updated:

Fall Guys Players Upset To See The Game Crashing After The New Update

Fall Guys players keep complaining about their game crashing after the update. The linking process of Amazon Prime and Fall Guys might have some bugs. Read more

The recent collaboration with Fall Guys and Amazon Prime has certainly blown up the gaming community. But the players have been searching about terms like Amazon Prime not working and Fall Guys not working. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more about Amazon Prime not working and Fall Guys not working.

Fall Guys and Amazon Prime collaboration

The players have recently been asking about Fall Guys and Amazon Prime. The linking of both Amazon Prime and Fall Guys accounts might have caused some bugs. The players have thus been complaining about Amazon Prime not working and Fall Guys not working. Currently, the makers have not announced anything related to it, but the players might see the fix in an upcoming update.

For the collaboration, all Fall Guys players with Prime subscription will get three crowns and an exclusive costume called the Winter Warmer. If you don’t know how to claim this reward, then we have got you covered. We have listed out a complete guide to link the Amazon Prime and Fall Guys account. 

  • Open the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout application on any platform.
  • Open the Settings menu and choose ‘Profile’.
  • Choose the ‘Link Amazon Account’ option. The players will be given a unique code to link their Prime account with Fall Guys.
  • Follow the instructions laid out on Amazon website and enter the code.
  • The players accounts will be linked after the codes are accepted. 

More about Fall Guys 

Fall Guys is one of the most popular games since it was made free by the PS plus makers. It is basically an obstacle race where the player needs to survive all the races in order to win the game. The game was released on August 4 and it has been developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital.

This game is best enjoyed with all your friends trying to beat you at some of the most difficult maps. There are a number of different maps to play on but the game does not give the option to choose any particular maps. To help out the players, we have also listed some of the latest changes made to the game. 

  • FPS improvements on Egg rounds 
  • No more aggressive ragdolling on Hex-A-Gone
  • Hex-A-Gone is Hex-A-Back, my friends!
  • Pegwin Pursuit will now appear in the S3 show 
  • Players can now unlink Amazon account 

