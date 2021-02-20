What Is BlizzCon? BlizzCon 2021 Announcements With Full Schedule

Blizzard Entertainment is all set to hold its highly-anticipated BlizzCon event this year, although in a different format. This year's BlizzCon will be a virtual event and it will be streamed online. However, if you aren't familiar with a BlizzCon event or you're simply wondering when is BlizzCon 2021, we will answer all of that.

What is BlizzCon?

BlizzCon is a major fan-focused gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment every year. The event largely focuses on promoting its slate of games and franchises which include the likes of Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, StarCraft, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft. It is a two-day event that began on February 19 and consists of various community showcases, Q&A sessions, and a lot more.

BlizzCon 2021 schedule

Here's the complete BlizzCon 2021 schedule for Day 1 and Day 2:

February 19

5:00 PM - Opening Ceremony

6:10 PM - World of Warcraft: What's Next?

6:10 PM - Hearthstone Deep Dive

6:10 PM - Diablo: What's Next?

6:10 PM - Behind the scenes of Overwatch 2

6:10 PM - StarCraft Legends

6:40 PM - World of Warcraft Deep Dive

6:50 PM - Diablo: The Voice of Deckard Cain

6:50 PM - The Voices of Overwatch

6:55 PM - Hearthstone: Battlegrounds Exhibition

7:00 PM - Diablo Developer Roundtable

7:10 PM - World of Warcraft: Making of the Wandering Ancient Mount

7:20 PM - World of Warcraft: Voices of the Afterlife

7:40 PM - Diablo: The Gothic World of Brom

8:00 PM - Diablo Deep Dive

8:20 PM - Overwatch: Creating a Soundtrack

8:20 PM - Where It All Started: Blizzard's Early Years

8:40 PM - BlizzCon Day 1 Wrap-Up

February 20

3:00 PM - World of Warcraft Q&A

3:00 PM - Hearthstone Q&A

3:00 PM - Diablo Q&A

3:00 PM - Overwatch League: Shock Vs The World

3:00 PM - In-Game User-Generated Content Showcase

3:35 PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Reno Jackson

4:00 PM - Virtual March of the Murlocs

4:05 PM - Community Showcase

5:05 PM - BlizzConline Presents: A Critical Role Diablo Campaign

5:05 PM - World of Warcraft: The Evolution of Thrall

5:05 PM - Hearthstone: Innkeeper Impressions

5:05 PM - Artists a Work: The Diablo Hive Mother Part 1

5:05 PM - Overwatch: Community-Made Creations in the Workshop

5:05 PM - Artists at Work: CarBot Animation

5:10 PM - Hearthstone Streamer Showdown

6:05 PM - World of Warcraft: Shadowlands Sound Creation

6:05 PM - Overwatch League: Crafts With Soe

6:10 PM - Artists at Work: Diablo Hive Mother Part 2

6:15 PM - World of Warcraft: Cooking Workshop

6:35 PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Tracer

7:00 PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Margrave Krexus

7:15 PM - Blizzard Art Studio: Roadhog

7:20 PM - Hearthstone: Bartender Bob's Advice

7:25 PM - BlizzCon Day 2 Wrap-Up

*Note: All timings are in EST.

You can watch BlizzCon 2021 event on channels of the respective games. However, looking at the schedule, it is obvious that you will miss out on some of the broadcasts as most of the event start time overlap with one another. Luckily, Blizzard Entertainment will soon be adding these streams to BlizzCon archives for the community.

Image credits: BlizzCon website