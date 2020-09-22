Fallout 4 Performance Tweaks: Tips To Get Smoother And Lag-free Gameplay

Fallout 4 is one of the most successful action RPG from Bethesda Game Studios. The video game offers a compelling plot and sets the bar when it comes to its character creation system. It also allows you to make all sorts of configurations and adjustments to the game settings which actually play a big part in your overall performance. So whether you're just starting out in Fallout 4 or looking to improve, here are a few tweaks that will definitely help improve your game’s performance.

Fallout 4 performance tweaks

1. Get the latest drivers

One of the best ways to optimise the game’s performance is to update the latest drivers for the graphics card installed on your system. AMD and NVIDIA have the latest set of drivers for Fallout 4 that enables dual GPUs.

2. Remove Mods

While it may be tempting to check out the different game mods for Fallout 4, it should be noted that these may ultimately cause certain issues when it comes to your in-game performance. And while this may not necessarily be the case for all the game mods, NVIDIA advises users to disable them for the best performance.

3. Reset your game's .INI file

Making changes to your game’s Fallout4prefs.ini file from the game folder is common among many Fallout 4 players. However, the changes need to be made in accordance with the hardware specifications. Otherwise, it will only impact your performance and may also lead to frequent crashes. After performing a reset, you can make a few of these changes if you are on a lower-end PC:

fShadowLODMaxStartFade=500

fSpecularLODMaxStartFade=1000

iShadowMapResolutionPrimary=512

4. Run the game in borderless window

Another way to boost your game’s performance is to change the display mode to Borderless Window and select your native resolution. You can change the mode from the options menu in the launcher.

Fallout 4 system requirements

You also need to make sure that your PC actually meets the minimum hardware specifications to run the video game smoothly.

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit required)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 2.8 GHz/AMD Phenom II X4 945 3.0 GHz or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB or equivalent

Storage: 30 GB of available hard disk space

Image credits: Steam Powered Store