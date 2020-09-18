What Are Gatherers In Fortnite Season 4, Week 4? How To Find Them On The Map?

Fortnite has finally arrived with its latest batch of weekly challenges for Chapter 2, Season 4. The new season has introduced fans to a new battle pass, weapons, and a wide range of Marvel skins that players can unlock throughout the course of this season. We are currently in Week 4 of Season 4 and one of the challenges tasks players with destroying 30 Gatherers before dealing 10,000 damage with their remains. So, let us quickly take a look at what are these Gatherers and where you can find them on the map to complete the challenge.

What are Gatherers in Fortnite?

Gatherers are tiny robots that fly out of the Gorgers across the Fortnite map. To find the Gatherers in Fortnite, you will first need to enter any of the game modes like solo, duos or squad. Once you're in, the next step is to look for a red light beam that shoots up into the air. The easiest way to find one is by grabbing a helicopter. Just fly the helicopter and keep an eye out for the light beam. As soon as you spot it, follow it on the map and you should reach the Gorgers in no time.

Once you find one, try avoiding the red laser beams coming out of the Gorgers and wait until the Gatherers finally spawn at the location. You can also build a few walls, or hide behind the hills to avoid taking any damage.

As they start spawning, you need to grab a weapon and eliminate every Gatherer until you hit your target. Make sure that you don't destroy the Gorger as it will continue to release the Gorgers that are targetting.

Fortnite Season 4, Week 4 challenges are available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android platforms. The season is not available on iOS due to lawsuits between Epic and Apple.

Completing the Fortnite weekly challenges is one of the best ways for players to level up their Battle Pass and grab all the exciting rewards during the season.

