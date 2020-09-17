How To Get 9 Cultists In TFT To Summon The Supreme Overlord Galio?

Riot Games has introduced fans to a new TFT Fates set with patch 10.19 that brings a range of new champions, and a fresh gameplay mechanic along with new comps. The latest set also brings the new TFT Cultist origin to the game that has more champions than other traits. It has been regarded among the strongest team comps that players can run. These are also considered fairly easy builds to make as these do not require many transitions.

How to get 9 Cultists in TFT?

Players are required to purchase a Cultist and reach up to level 8 before getting a Cultist Chosen. The Cultist Chosen champion serves as the key to get the 9 Cultists: Supreme Overlord Galio who comes with over 7000 health and 600 AD. However, it will take a lot of efforts to get the Chosen Cultist.

It is also worth noting that unlike other origins and classes, the Cutlist champions do not power each other as they utilize their strengths to summon the Demon Lord Galio which is summoned before the 9 Cutlist Supreme Overlord Galio. The more Cultists you have on your team, the more powerful will be the Galio. These are the different tiers of the TFT Cultist synergy:

3 Cutlists - Tyrant Galio

6 Cutlists - Demon Lord Galio

9 Cutlists - Supreme Overlord Galio

The Tyrant Galio gets summoned at three Cutlist units. It is only after you get six Cultists that the Tyrant Galio will transform into the Demon Lord Galio.

Elise, Pyke, and Kalista need to be used as early game champions to summon the Tyrant Galio. You can use Akali or Yasuo as the next champion. The next step is to get to level 6 and have a total of 6 Cultists by this time.

Ultimately, you will need to spend all the Gold and try to reach level 8. As you get here, you should already have a Cutlist Chosen along with seven Cultists to finally have the 9 unit synergy bonus that will bring out the Supreme Overlord Galio.

Image credits: TFT | League of Legends