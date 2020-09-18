'Monster Hunter Rise' Pre-order, Release Date, And Game Editions

Capcom has announced a new mainline Monster Hunter game titled Monster Hunter Rise at the recently held Nintendo Direct Mini event. The title will be the latest entry in the critically acclaimed action role-playing video game series and will arrive on the Nintendo Switch platform. You can check out the official Monster Hunter Rise trailer here.

Monster Hunter Rise release date

Monster Hunter Rise will be released on March 26, 2021, and it will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch. Gamers will be able to go for either a digital or physical version of the game at launch. The game will also be available in different editions.

Monster Hunter Rise pre order

People who pre-order Monster Hunter Rise early will receive several bonuses with all the editions. You can pre-order the game right now at the Nintendo Switch eShop. All the game editions will include a Palamute Retriever Costume layered armour, a Palico Forest Cat Costume layered armour and a Novice Talisman as pre-order bonuses.

Monster Hunter Rise editions

Monster Hunter Rise will be available in three different editions which include the following:

Monster Hunter Rise Standard Edition: The Standard Edition of the title will feature only the base copy of the video game and the pre-order bonuses that are available with every edition.

Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition: The Deluxe Edition of the game will come with four exclusive jumps, a Samurai pose, the Izuchi Tail hairstyle, Kabuki face point, Fish Collar armour piece, and Shuriken Collar armour piece.

Monster Hunter Rise Collector’s Edition: The Collector’s Edition of the game will include all the goodies from the Deluxe Edition, and will also feature a Kamura Mark pin badge, along with a sticker pack and the Magnamalo Amiibo.

To purchase and download the digital version of the game from the Nintendo eShop, you will need to make sure that you have created a Nintendo Account and it should also be linked to your Nintendo Switch console. A physical version of the title will be available for purchase at launch.

Image credits: Nintendo UK