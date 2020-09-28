Farmville To Be Shut Down On December 31, 2020; Read Details

Farmville game, which was launched by Zynga, is going to stop working after December 31, 2020. Zynga announced earlier that because Adobe is closing its support for Flash Player on all the browsers, the game can't function properly without it. Continue reading to know more about the closing down of Farmville Facebook version.

Farmville to be shut down

FarmVille (social farming simulator) was launched on Facebook back in 2009 and it was a way for everyone to share flowers and crops and for many years it was Facebook's most-played game. Facebook itself was just starting to grow at that time. Along with Facebook, this game also kept growing and gave rise to the MMORPG category with many other games.

Other Zynga games along with FarmVille were also becoming popular all due to the new sort of gameplay it offered. Many of the game mechanics and elements were designed to work in the favor of the player when playing with friends. It was easier to level up faster in this game if you had more friends to play with. Due to this, gaming and social networking kept becoming more famous and many of the users were making multiple accounts just to level up faster.

After running successfully for a period of 11 years, Zynga has now finally announced that FarmVille will be shut down for Facebook on 31st December 2020. The news came after Adobe decided to stop the distribution and updates for the Flash Player for all of the web browsers. Since FarmVille required the Flash Player plugin to work properly, users will not be able to play it after 31st December.

For those who still want to keep playing FarmVille, they can download FarmVille 2 which is available for both Android and iOS platforms. The third instalment in the series, known as FarmVille 3, will be available for Android and iOS devices from 2021. Zynga also thanked the players and mentioned that they are aware that many of the players of FarmVille have been with them since the very beginning, and they have helped to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much the company themselves have.



Promo Image Credits: Zynga