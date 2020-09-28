Lego Star Wars 2021 Leak: Know Everything About The Upcoming Lego Sets

New LEGO sets for Star Wars and many others are supposed to be coming out in 2021, according to rumours. The new Star Wars sets will have simplified versions of famous starfighters, microfighters, and a 4+ set. Read on to know all about the lego Star Wars 2021 leak.

Lego Star Wars 2021 Leak

Lego Star Wars 2021 Sets

75295 Millennium Falcon Microfighter: This set will have 101 pieces and is the 3rd version of the Falcon as a Microfighter. It will also include Han Solo wearing a brown jacket.

75298 Tauntaun & AT-AT Microfighter: This set will have 213 pieces and will include an AT-AT Driver and Luke Skywalker.

75297 Resistance X-Wing (4+): Total pieces will be 92 with this one and will have 4+ sets and will be the sequel trilogy X-win Starfighter in a blue and grey colour combination.

75299 Mandalorian Hero Vehicle: The Mandolorian will be a set with 276 pieces and will be a vehicle for the good guys. It could be based on Star Wars Season 2.

75300 TIE Fighter: Key vehicles could be offered at lower prices and this could be the theme of 2021. It will have 432 pieces and will have three Minifigures.

75301 X-wing: This set will have 474 pieces with Luke Skywalker and R2-D2. This will be Luke Skywalker's X-wing set.

75302 Imperial Shuttle: This set will have 589 pieces and the X-wing and TIE Fighter will have reduced size as compared to the previous ones.

75303 Ultimate Collector Series Set: This set will be released on May 1.

75307 Statue: This set will be the latest character statue, following 75318 The Child. Below is a full list of the rumoured sets for 2021.

75295 Millennium Falcon Microfighter – 101 pieces/€9.99 – 02/21

75296 Microfighter – €9.99

75297 4+ Resistance X-Wing – 92 pieces/€19.99 – 03/21

75298 Tauntaun & AT-AT Microfighter – 213 pieces/€19.99 – 03/21

75299 Mandalorian Set – 276 pieces/€29.99 – 02/21

75300 TIE Fighter – 432 pieces/€39.99 – 02/21

75301 X-wing – 474 pieces/€49.99 – 02/21

75302 Imperial Shuttle – 589 pieces/€79.99 – 03/21

75303 UCS Set – €199.99 – 05/21

75304 Darth Vader Helmet – 721 pieces/€69.99 – 05/21

75305 Scout Trooper Helmet – 567 pieces/€49.99 – 05/21

75306 Imperial Probe Droid – 538 pieces/€69.99 – 05/21

75307 Buildable Statue – 05/21

Promo Image Credits: lego.com