Why Is Genshin Impact Download So Slow? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Genshin Impact has finally released for the PlayStation 4, PC, Android and iOS platforms today on 28th September. The game was available for pre-download before the Global release, along with a priced bundle which gave bonuses to the players. Starting today, the game is free-to-play but players have been complaining about slow download speeds on PC. So why is Genshin Impact download speed so slow? Here are all the details regarding the same.

Genshin Impact Connection Failed and Slow Download

The official twitter handle for Genshin Impact hasn't updated anything about the slow download speeds, but everyone in the community forums has been suggesting that it is slow because a large number of people are trying to install it all at the same time.

Dear Travelers,



Genshin Impact servers are now online across multiple platforms (PS4, iOS, Android, and PC).

Welcome to the world of Teyvat!



Head over to Genshin Impact's Official Site to download the game >>> https://t.co/loCPvhzzMf#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/ZjDEBROyeh — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) September 28, 2020

Players have been also complaining due to the slow speeds and have suggested that instead of releasing on their official website, the game should have been released on Steam. Some of the community members on Reddit also suggested to pause the download and resume again, which has helped many.

For the people who are getting Genshin Impact server issues like 404 error on the main website, it also can be due to the extremely high amount of traffic on the website. So it is suggested to check back later. Also, it is recommended that the game isn't downloaded via any links posted elsewhere as they might contain malicious software.

Recommended and minimum system requirements for Genshin Impact on PC

Minimum system requirements:

Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 1030 or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

Recommended system requirements:

Operating Systems: Windows 7 SP1 64-bit, Windows 8.1 64-bit, or Windows 10 64-bit (Windows 10 dev builds are not currently supported)

Processor: Intel Core i7 or equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

Graphics Card: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 6GB or better

DirectX Version: 11

Storage Space: 30 GB of available storage space

Promo Image Credits: Screenshot from Genshin Impact Trailer