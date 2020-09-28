What Happened To COD Zombies? Voice Actors Get Emotional About Giving Up Their Roles

COD Zombies has been one fo the most played game modes in the gaming franchise. This game mode is available in a number of COD games but it has been discontinued since March 2020. A recent video of COD Zombie voice actors talking about leaving their roles in the popular game has hit the internet. The video shows how the actors get very emotional about leaving their roles in COD Zombies. See the video here.

Also Read | COD Warzone New Threats Intel Challenges: All Locations Of The New Intel

Also Read | COD: Modern Warfare, Warzone Season 6 To Bring Two New Operators, Underground Subway

COD Zombies voice actors leaving

This all started after COD mobile released an official statement that said that they were not satisfied by the quality they had desired. They had revealed this through a community update on Reddit that was released in February 2020. The statement also revealed that the makers could bring back the mode with a new map called Nacht Der Untoten. But after seeing the voice actors retire, the possibility of the mode coming back to COD mobile is very small. Read the statement about the removal of COD Zombies.

Also Read | Where Is Makarov In COD Mobile? Know All About Hunt For Makarov Event

“One of the most frequently asked questions to these updates is “what about ZOMBIES Mode?” Today, after extensive evaluation we are sharing that ZOMBIES Mode is being removed on March 25th. We had always mentioned it was limited but with no explicit end-date. We wanted to see the reception, see the feedback, and see how we can potentially shape the mode for the future. However, the mode just didn’t reach the level of quality that we desire. The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not releasing in the global version. We may bring the mode back, with Nacht Der Untoten, once we can make sure it is high enough quality, but for now, we’ll focus on development for Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and Ranked Mode.”

COD Zombies voice actors

Steve Blum - Tank Dempsey

Tom Kane - Takeo Masaki

Nolan North - Edward Richtofen

Fred Tatasciore - Nikolai Belinksi

New COD game, Balck Ops Cold War to be released soon

Call Of Duty has announced its latest game called Black Ops Cold war. The makers have now announced a Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha version to be released before November 13, 2020. Call Of Duty Cold War Alpha will be available to play on PS4 from the September 18 till September 20. The players will get to experience some new game modes like 6v6 modes and the 12v12 Combined Arms. This is an Open Alpha game so players will not need to buy the game. But to access this game after September 20 they will need to pre-order the game which will give the players access to Call Of Duty Cold War.

Players are also asking how to download the game. It is going to be available on the PS store so the players can directly add it to their library. The makers have announced that the players can begin pre-loading the game on Thursday, September 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. The open Alpha version of the Cold War will be around 25 GB.

Also Read | COD Cold War Zombies Leaked Images Are Actually Real? Here Are The Details

Also Read | Best Guns In COD Mobile Season 10 That You Must Check Out; See Full List