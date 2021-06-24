Fastest Car In GTA Vice City: Here's A List Of The Top 5 Fast Cars In The Game

GTA Vice City has now received a new remastered version of the game and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, the players have been trying to search for the fastest car in GTA Vice City. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about GTA Vice City cars.

Fastest Cars in GTA Vice City

The makers of GTA Vice City have certainly added a number of different cars in the game that can be used for different purposes. To help out the players with their doubts about GTA Vice City cars, here is a list of some top cars to use in the game. All of these cars are extremely fast but have different uses in the game. Have a look at all of these cars and choose the best accordingly.

The Voodoo: This car is one of the most popular and fastest cars in the game. It has been designed after the 1960 Chevrolet Impala. The players can easily find this vehicle in its classic red colour for almost any mission in GTA Vice City. Keep in mind that the car has a very low centre of gravity which makes it extremely difficult to flip.

The Infernus: This is one of the fastest cars that was available in any GTA games. The car was initially released in GTA 3 and was brought into Vice City. The car has very similar looks to the Lamborghini Countach LP 500 without the scissor doors. Because of the high-power output, the car is not very good in terms of handling. But it certainly is a great getaway vehicle because of its speed.

The Stallion: This car is also seen in almost all the GTA that have been released to date. The makers of the game have given this car the ability to perform drifts and doughnuts easily. It has been designed by keeping the Ford Mustangs from 1964 to 1968 in mind.

The Sandking: This car is an extremely important car to use if you are not taking the roads. This is one of the fastest offroading cars in the game. Keep in mind that it can drive over other cars on the road. It has been designed after Jeep Cherokee XJs.

The Sabre Turbo: This is arguably the fastest car in GTA Vice City. The players can get this car through the game. They can even use the “GETTHEREFAST” cheat code to get this car right in front of you in the game.

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER