Racing Missions In GTA Vice City: How To Complete These Street Races In The Game

GTA Vice City has been one of the most talked-about games amongst gamers because the makers have now released a newly remastered version of the game. The makers of the game have certainly managed to keep the players busy with the different missions and objectives to complete in the game. But recently, players have been trying to search for the racing missions in GTA Vice City. To help out these players, here is all the information needed to know about racing missions in GTA Vice City.

Racing Missions in GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City has a number of different missions to complete in the game. Some of the missions are the Main Story missions that are needed to be completed in order to progress through the game. Vice Street Racer mission is one of the most talked-about racing missions in GTA Vice City. To begin this race, the players will need to move towards the lower part of the building. They can then stand in the pink cylinder and choose from six different races in the game. Keep in mind that there is an entry fee to participate in these races and thus the players need to have sufficient funds in their accounts. The players will then receive a number of rewards after winning any race. For example, if the entry fee is $200, the players will get back around $800. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can give the players an insight into this Vice Street Racer mission.

Here is also a list of other races in GTA Vice City.

Terminal Velocity

Entry fee: $100

Reward: $400

Ocean Drive

Entry fee: $1,000

Reward: $4,000

Capital Cruise

Entry fee: $2,000

Reward: $8,000

Tour

Entry fee: $5,000

Reward: $20,000

V.C. Endurance

Entry fee: $10,000

Reward: $40,000

Fast Cars in GTA Vice City

Bloodring Banger: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “TRAVELINSTYLE”. This will directly swap the vehicle right in front of you within seconds. Keep in mind that the vehicle needs to be called in at a spacious location or it might just get stuck between buildings.

Sabre Turbo: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “GETTHEREFAST”. This is one of the fastest cars available in the game. The players will need to call in this car on highways or proper roads in the game.

Hotring Racer: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED”. Using this cheat will bring you one of the fastest cars in the game. It will bring you a racing car that looks similar to real-world NASCAR cars.

IMAGE: GTA VICE CITY TRAILER