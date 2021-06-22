GTA Vice City Cars Cheats: Use These Codes And Get Cars In The Game Instantly

GTA Vice City has been a popular game that has been released by Rockstar Games. The players have recently been talking about the gta vice city cheats and hacks that have been a huge part of the game. They are recently trying to figure out GTA Vice City cars cheats. To help out these players, here is a list of all the cars one can get by using cheat codes in the game. Read more to know about cars in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Cars Cheats

The makers of the game, GTA Vice City had added an option for the players to use different cheat codes in the game. These codes can be used to do literally anything including spawning an entire car right in front of you. The players can even make the cars fly with the help of these cheat codes. But before using these codes, keep in mind that they can get you banned from the game if used excessively and it is certainly not recommended to use in the game. But if you still want to use them, here are some popular car cheat codes in GTA Vice City that one can use easily.

Bloodring Banger: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “TRAVELINSTYLE”. This will directly swapn the vehicle right in front of you within seconds. Keep in mind that the vehicle needs to be called in at a spacious location or it might just get stuck between buildings.

Sabre Turbo: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “GETTHEREFAST”. This is one of the fastest cars available in the game. The players will need to call in this car on highways or proper roads in the game.

Hotring Racer: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED”. Using this cheat will bring you one of the fastest car in gta vice city. It will bring you a racing car that looks similar to the real world NASCAR cars.

Limo: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “ROCKANDROLLCAR”. This vehicle certainly needs a lot of space to be spawned. It might not be fast, but the classiest way to travel in the game.

Trashmaster: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “RUBBISHCAR”. This will bring in a huge garbage truck right in front of you. This vehicle can be used in situations where you have been surrounded by guards or cops. It might be a good getaway vehicle too. there are several secret vehicles in gta vice city where you can find them in hidden locations.

Caddie: In order to spawn this vehicle, the players will need to type in the cheat code, “BETTERTHANWALKING”. This will bring in a golf cart right in front of you. It might not be as fast as you think but as the code suggests, it is certainly better and faster than walking out the entire route.

Other Vice City cheats for car

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Nearby Vehicles Explode: BIGBANG

Road Rage: MIAMITRAFFIC

Pink Cars: AHAIRDRESSERSCAR

Black Cars: IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK

flying car in vice city : COMEFLYWITHME

These are few of the car cheats which will increase the adrenaline of the gamers and help them complete few missions and task in less time you can also explore the gta vice city bike cheats if you love riding bikes of different variety such as sports car, hot rods etc.

