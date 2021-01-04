FAUG Release Date In India; PUBG Mobile India Rival Is Available For Pre-registration Now

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) is the latest battle royale game that is set to make its debut in the online gaming scene. It is an ambitious project from Indian-based developer Studio nCore Games and it pays tribute to the heroes of India's armed forces. The online video game has been in the news for quite some time now and it is finally set to make its debut later this month. Let us take a look at the exact FAUG release date in India.

When is FAUG releasing?

Studio nCore Games, the developer of FAUG, recently took to Twitter to announce that the online game will finally release in India on January 26, 2021. FAUG was also added on the Google Play Store last week, allowing fans to pre-register for the game before it is finally made available for download. You can pre-register for FAU-G at the link here.

What will you do when they come? We will hold our ground & fight back, because we are Fearless. United. Unstoppable FAU:G! Witness the anthem 🦁 FAU:G! #FAUG #nCore_Games



Pre-register now https://t.co/4TXd1F7g7J

Launch 🎮 26/1@vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg pic.twitter.com/VGpBZ3HaOS — nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 3, 2021

Is FAUG a battle royale game?

Yes, FAU-G is a battle royale game that looks to pay tribute to the heroes of India’s armed forces. The video game has been touted by many as the next major battle royale in India after the suspension of PUBG Mobile in the country. Interestingly, the video game was announced by the developers soon after the exit of PUBG India.

PUBG Mobile was one of the 118 Chinese-linked mobile applications that were suspended by the Indian government in September 2020 due to security and privacy concerns. Ever since then, PUBG Mobile developers have been striving to make a comeback in India due to its massive popularity and player base in the country.

PUBG India had recently dropped a game teaser suggesting that the game will finally make a comeback in India; however, there is no information on an official release date as of yet.

Regardless of whether PUBG India returns to the Indian market, the suspension has allowed other gaming studios to capitalize on the growth of mobile games in the country. FAU-G is one such title that looks to thrill the hardcore battle royale fans when it releases on January 26.

Image credits: Studio nCore | Google Play