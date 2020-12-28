Purple Bullets In Cold War And Warzone: How Much Does It Cost And How To Buy The Bundle?

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has become one of the most talked-about first-person shooter games since releasing last month. The online multiplayer game features a variety of game modes and plenty of unique items that can be used by players to customize their overall experience on the battlefield.

The gaming company has now added a Purple Tracer Pack in the game which is widely popular among Warzone and Modern Warfare players. For those unaware, the Tracer Packs are essentially used by players to change the colour effects of their weapons. The purple tracer rounds do not offer any kind of competitive edge to players, however, they allow them to make the attacks look rather cool. So, let us quickly show you how you can get the new Tracer Pack in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

How to get Purple Tracer Rounds in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone?

For players looking to get the new Purple Bullets in Cold War, head over to the in-game store for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. The latest Tracer Pack Violet Anime bundle is the first item that can be found on the featured page and it can be used with a number of different weapons.

You can purchase the bundle by clicking on the 'Buy Bundle' option. It will cost you 1,800. This will get you the three weapons available with the bundle along with the purple tracer rounds. You can follow the above steps for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone titles.

Weapon blueprints

The Tracer Pack Violet Anime bundle comes with three weapon blueprints in which players will be able to equip the purple tracer rounds. These include:

Big Comrade Legendary Blueprint (Light Machine Gun Bravo)

Little Comrade Legendary Blueprint (Submachine Gun Charlie)

Tiny Comrade Epic Blueprint (Handgun Charlie)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was released on November 13, and it is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, and Windows PC platforms.

Image credits: Call of Duty