GTA 5 Servers Down: What Is The Issue And How To Troubleshoot It?

GTA 5 Online continues to be one of the hottest open-world games despite being released several years ago. The gaming company has been rolling out constant updates to the title to keep things fun and engaging for fans. The Cayo Perico Heist DLC has been one of the biggest updates to arrive in GTA Online recently, bringing new elements to the game along with various missions and other exciting content to look forward to. However, a number of players logging into the game have been faced with several issues. Is GTA Online down? Let us find out.

Are GTA servers down?

The GTA game servers were recently faced with a global outage following which gamers have been unable to access the game on their computers. A majority of reports were centred around Online Play, while a few users also complained about not being able to access Rockstar Games Social Club.

As per DownDetector, there have been a few reports from users since midnight, the outage reached its peak at around 9:30 AM in the United States with as many as 25,000 reports. In India, there were relatively much lesser reports than countries like the US and UK.

How to fix issues with GTA 5 servers?

Players who are facing an error while logging into the game or are running into any such issues should note that the problem is from the company's end. So, rest assured as it doesn't have anything to do with your system or your internet connection. All you need to do is wait for Rockstar Games to address the issue and fix it at their end.

Rockstar Games is yet to open up on the issue, however, the number of reports have gone down within a few hours. It appears that the issue has been fixed for certain regions, and it is expected to be resolved for other parts of the world soon.

GTA V is now available across various platforms which include the Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and Microsoft Windows. The new GTA update is live on servers now.

Image credits: Rockstar Games