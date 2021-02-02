FFXIV 5.45 Patch Notes Implement Bug Fixes; Changes Made To Blue Mage Level Cap

Square Enix has released a new patch update for its immensely popular multiplayer role-playing game, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. The gaming studio has rolled out a detailed FFXIV 5.45 patch notes, detailing all the changes that will be arriving in the game. These include various additions and refinements, such as news quests, changes blue mage level cap, and more. Let us quickly find out what's coming with the new FFXIV 545 patch notes.

Also Read | FFXIV 5.4 Preliminary Patch Notes: Futures Rewritten Brings New Quests And Treasure Hunt

FFXIV 5.45 patch notes

Here's a look at all the major changes that will be made with the new FFXIV 5.45 patch notes:

New quests

Blue Mage

Blue Mage level 60 Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) Martyn Players must first complete the main scenario quest "Emissary of the Dawn," and the job quest "Blue Cheese."

Blue Mage level 63 Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) P'yandih Players must first complete a job quest "Second-rate Entertainment," and have learned a blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 65 Kugane (X:13.8 Y:9.5) Martyn Players must first complete a job quest and have learned a blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 68 Kugane (X:13.8 Y:9.5) Martyn Players must first complete a job quest and have learned a blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 70 Kugane (X:13.8 Y:9.5) Martyn Players must first complete a job quest and have learned the blue mage spell.

Blue Mage level 70 Ul'dah - Steps of Thal (X:12.5 Y:13.0) Martyn Players must first complete a job quest and have completed the Masked Carnivale stage.



Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Vs Persona 5: How Is P5S Different Than The Original P5 Game

New chapters added to New Game+

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

DPS Quests Blue Mage - Part 3



Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

The Manderville Gold Saucer

These additions have been made to Triple Triad:

New cards have been added.

New NPC opponents for Triple Triad have been added.

Miscellaneous

New emotes have been added.

A new hairstyle based on an FFXIV Hairstyle Design Contest entry is now available.

Battle System

The level cap for blue mage has been increased to 70. Blue mage cannot participate in certain duties such as the Forbidden Land, Eureka and ultimate raids.

New blue magic spells have been added.

New stages have been added to the Masked Carnivale. These stages will become available as you complete certain blue mage job quests.

New entries have been added to the blue mage log. These new entries will appear in the log after completing certain blue mage job quests.

The large-scale duty Delubrum Reginae has been added. Delubrum Reginae is a 24-player duty wherein players must brave the depths of ancient Bozjan ruins, making effective use of lost actions to avoid its myriad perils and pitfalls.

The large-scale duty Delubrum Reginae (Savage) has been added. A pre-formed alliance of 48 players is required to enter Delubrum Reginae (Savage).

Thirteen new forgotten fragments and lost actions have been added. Among these new lost actions are powerful abilities that can only be used in Delubrum Reginae.

New field notes have been added.

The following additions and adjustments have been made to the Bozjan southern front: New rewards have been added for skirmishes, and the drop rate for certain rewards has been adjusted. New rewards have been added for critical engagements, and the drop rate for certain rewards has been adjusted. New rewards have been added for the Battle of Castrum Lacus Litore. New items are available in exchange for Bozjan clusters.

A new Resistance weapon story quest has been added. Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Resistance weapons by completing this quest.

The strength of the Echo granted in Eden's Verse (Savage) has been increased. The Echo will take effect upon entering Eden's Verse (Savage) raids, increasing players' maximum HP, damage dealt, and healing potency by 15%.



The Feast

Season Eighteen of the Feast will begin.

When the season ends, the top-ranking players from each data centre will receive vouchers via the Moogle delivery service.



Players finishing in the bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves' Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Also Read | Apex Legends: Gibraltar And Caustic To Be Last Legends With Gigantic Hitboxes

Items

New items and recipes have been added (Will be listed at a later date).

A new Skysteel tool quest has been added. Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Skysteel tools by completing this quest.

New miner and botanist gathering points have been added.

New items have been added to gathering points.

New fish have been added.

New mounts have been added.

New chocobo barding has been added.

New minions have been added.

New fashion accessories have been added.

Resolved issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue wherein certain graphics did not appear correctly during cutscenes in the quest "Not by Bread Alone."

An issue in Eureka wherein ending the conversation with the expedition skywatcher in an irregular manner then speaking with other NPCs caused dialog from the expedition skywatcher to erroneously display.

An issue wherein the blue mage action Sticky Tongue did not increase enmity when used on targets immune to knockback effects.

An issue wherein the cardholder on the astrologian's arms Star of the Demon did not display.

An issue wherein the graphics of certain fish did not display correctly in aquariums.

An issue after completion of the Ishgardian restoration wherein the sky builders' monument appeared as it did before completion of the Ishgardian restoration under certain circumstances.

An issue wherein the NPC Anna in the Firmament (X:14.2 Y:12.6) did not have a title.

An issue wherein the botanist and miner trait Impulsive Appraisal Mastery, which was intended to be removed in Patch 5.4, still appeared in the Actions & Traits window.

An issue wherein the graphics of housing exterior Riviera Cottage Wall (Stone) did not display correctly.

An issue wherein the graphics of certain furnishings introduced in Patch 5.4 did not display correctly.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

FFXIV maintenance

Developers have confirmed that the FFXIV 5.45 patch update will be implemented between February 1, 2021, 9:00 PM and February 2, 2021, 2:00 AM PST. This is when the game will be unavailable to players. The gaming company has also stated that the completion time is subject to change.

Also Read | Rocket League Error 42, Version Mismatch, And Frequent Crashes: How To Fix Them?

Image credits: Final Fantasy XIV website