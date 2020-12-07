FFXIV 5.4 Preliminary Patch Notes: Futures Rewritten Brings New Quests And Treasure Hunt

Square Enix is set to release a patch update for its immensely popular multiplayer online RPG, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. The gaming company is set to roll out the detailed FFXIV 5.4 patch notes very soon; however, it has already released the preliminary patch notes for the update. Let's take a look at the FFXIV preliminary patch notes.

FFXIV preliminary patch notes

Here are some of the major changes that have been listed in the FFXIV preliminary patch notes:

Quests - New main scenario quests

Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added

New role quests have been added

New side story quests have been added

'Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr' has been added as a category under 'Other Duties' to the Duty tab of the Unending Journey

Treasure Hunt

The Shifting Oubliettes of Lyhe Ghiah have been added

Rewards for Gliderskin Treasure Maps and Zonureskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted

Rewards in the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah have been adjusted

Grand and Free Companies

New craftable items have been added to the company workshop

Additions and adjustments made to subaquatic voyages

Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.

New furnishings have been added

New orchestrion rolls have been added

The descriptions of certain orchestrion rolls have been adjusted to prevent spoilers

New aquarium fish have been added

A new seed for flowerpots has been added

The Manderville Gold Saucer

Changes made to Triple Triad

Changes made to Doman Mahjong

Miscellaneous

Additions and adjustments made to the Trust system

Additions and adjustments have been made to Faux Hollows

Prizes available in exchange for Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe's Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe's Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted.

Sounds for certain instruments have been added

New challenge log objectives have been added

New emotes have been added.

New idle stances have been added for the change pose emote.

Battle System

A new dungeon, Matoya's Relict, has been added

Item level sync has been added to certain duties

Castrum Marinum added as a new trial

Drop rate for Ruby Gwiber Trumpet in Cinder Drift (Extreme) has been increased.

New raid dungeon Eden's Promise has been added.

New raid dungeon Eden's Promise (Savage) has been added.

Items

New items have been added

New mounts have been added

New recipes have been added

New chocobo barding has been added

New minions have been added

New fashion accessories have been added

Players will be able to equip a number of items regardless of gender

Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.

Rings that could be purchased in exchange for Allagan tomestones of poetics, Allied Seals, and Centurio Seals are no longer classified as unique.

The detailed FFXIV 5.4 patch notes are set to go live on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. As part of the new update, the gaming company will be bringing a plethora of new content to the game along with various changes. Players will be able to participate in a bunch of new quests and experiment with new raids, trials, dungeons, and a lot more.

Image credits: Final Fantasy XIV