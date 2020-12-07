FFXIV 5.4 Preliminary Patch Notes: Futures Rewritten Brings New Quests And Treasure Hunt

Square Enix is set to release a patch update for its immensely popular multiplayer online RPG, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. The gaming company is set to roll out the detailed FFXIV 5.4 patch notes very soon; however, it has already released the preliminary patch notes for the update. Let's take a look at the FFXIV preliminary patch notes.
FFXIV preliminary patch notes
Here are some of the major changes that have been listed in the FFXIV preliminary patch notes:
Quests - New main scenario quests
- Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added
- New role quests have been added
- New side story quests have been added
- 'Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr' has been added as a category under 'Other Duties' to the Duty tab of the Unending Journey
Treasure Hunt
- The Shifting Oubliettes of Lyhe Ghiah have been added
- Rewards for Gliderskin Treasure Maps and Zonureskin Treasure Maps have been adjusted
- Rewards in the Dungeons of Lyhe Ghiah have been adjusted
Grand and Free Companies
- New craftable items have been added to the company workshop
- Additions and adjustments made to subaquatic voyages
Housing
- Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added.
- New furnishings have been added
- New orchestrion rolls have been added
- The descriptions of certain orchestrion rolls have been adjusted to prevent spoilers
- New aquarium fish have been added
- A new seed for flowerpots has been added
The Manderville Gold Saucer
- Changes made to Triple Triad
- Changes made to Doman Mahjong
Miscellaneous
- Additions and adjustments made to the Trust system
- Additions and adjustments have been made to Faux Hollows
- Prizes available in exchange for Khloe's Gold Certificate of Commendation, Khloe's Silver Certificate of Commendation, and Khloe's Bronze Certificate of Commendation have been adjusted.
- Sounds for certain instruments have been added
- New challenge log objectives have been added
- New emotes have been added.
- New idle stances have been added for the change pose emote.
Battle System
- A new dungeon, Matoya's Relict, has been added
- Item level sync has been added to certain duties
- Castrum Marinum added as a new trial
- Drop rate for Ruby Gwiber Trumpet in Cinder Drift (Extreme) has been increased.
- New raid dungeon Eden's Promise has been added.
- New raid dungeon Eden's Promise (Savage) has been added.
Items
- New items have been added
- New mounts have been added
- New recipes have been added
- New chocobo barding has been added
- New minions have been added
- New fashion accessories have been added
- Players will be able to equip a number of items regardless of gender
- Certain items can now be sold, desynthesized, or submitted for expert delivery missions.
- Rings that could be purchased in exchange for Allagan tomestones of poetics, Allied Seals, and Centurio Seals are no longer classified as unique.
The detailed FFXIV 5.4 patch notes are set to go live on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. As part of the new update, the gaming company will be bringing a plethora of new content to the game along with various changes. Players will be able to participate in a bunch of new quests and experiment with new raids, trials, dungeons, and a lot more.
Image credits: Final Fantasy XIV