How To Get FIFA 21 Beta And Experience The Title Before Launch?

EA Sports is set to launch the next generation of its football video game FIFA 21 later this year and has released a career mode trailer to highlight some of the eagerly-awaited features in the game. However, before the final launch, developers will bring a FIFA 21 closed beta for a few players who will get to experience the game. The game packs a variety of interesting features such as life-like player movements, advanced weather detail, and more.

How to get FIFA 21 beta?

The FIFA 21 closed beta is set to go live on Friday, August 14, 2020. And while EA Sports hasn't confirmed, it is believed that the date is applicable for both PlayStation and the Xbox One. To participate in FIFA 21 beta, you simply need to opt to receive emails from the game developer EA. The company will send a closed beta code to only a few users so make sure you have already opted for the service.

For all the lucky ones who receive the closed beta code from EA, they will get to test out what's coming to the latest FIFA game. The company will be offering a kick-off and any of these game modes:

VOLTA

FIFA Ultimate Team

Career mode

Pro Clubs

The FIFA 21 beta test is currently set to run through September 1, 2020, after which developers will offer early access to users the following month.

FIFA 21 release date

FIFA 21 will be released globally on October 9, 2020. The game will be available across all major platforms including the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. EA is also offering early access to people who pre-order the Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition of the game. The early access will begin on October 6. The game will be available in three editions which include Standard, Champions, and Ultimate editions.

The October 9 release date is applicable only for PS4, Xbox One, and PC as EA is yet to share details on the next-generation versions. However, the game will arrive on both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 when the two consoles are officially released.

Image credits: EA