Manchester City FIFA 21 Ratings: Here Are The New Player Ratings For The Upcoming FIFA

Manchester City Fifa 21 ratings is one of the points in the game that has been getting a lot of attention lately. The players want to know about Fifa 21 Ratings in the game, so we have listed down all the Fifa 21 ratings for the Manchester City players. Read more to know about Fifa 21 player ratings and more.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Reigns Supreme In FIFA 21 Ratings Ahead Of Cristiano Ronaldo Once Again

Also Read | FIFA 21 Player Ratings Predictions; 5 Leaked Ratings & Top 10 Player Rating Predictions

Manchester City Fifa 21 ratings

Kevin De Bruyne: 91

Sergio Aguero: 89

Raheem Sterling:88

Ederson: 88

Aymeric Laporte: 87

Bernardo Silva: 87

Riyad Mahrez: 85

Rodri: 85

Kyle Walker: 85

Fernandinho: 84

Gungogan:83

Gabriel Jesus: 83

Joan Cancelo: 83

Ferran Torres: 81

Mendy: 81

Zinchenko: 80

Phile Foden: 79

Nathan Ake: 79

Manchester City Player ratings have also been revealed by the Manchester City official Instagram handle. They have shared the player cards and have released Manchester City Fifa 21 ratings. Manchester City Fifa 21 ratings have certainly had a slight difference this year. This is because of the departure of one of the top-rated players from your squad, Sane.

But apart from that, a number of other players have managed to improve their performance. The team also has one of the most highly-rated players of Fifa 21. Players like Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker, Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus have shown a good rise in their Fifa 21 player ratings. But some have even stayed at the same ratings as last year.

Players like Aguero, Bernado Silva and Laporte did perform well this season but had no improvement in their Fifa 21 player ratings. Manchester City’s overall Fifa 21 attributes could be estimated to be Attacking: 87, Midfield: 86 and Defense: 83.

Also Read | FIFA 21 Ratings Release Time: Who Will Be The Highest-rated Player In The Game?

More about Fifa 21

Fifa 21 release date has been confirmed the EA. The game is being released on October 9, 2020, and the players can pre-order the game now. With Ultimate Edition pre-order, the players will get 3 days of early access, Up to 24 Rare Gold Packs, 2 per week for 12 weeks, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item for 5 FUT matches, Career Mode Homegrown Talent and other benefits. There are three different editions of the game including Standard Edition, Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition. Players with EA access will get to play the game days before its release. Here is the price of every Fifa 21 edition.

Standard Edition: ₹ 3,999

Champions Edition: ₹ 4,949

Ultimate Edition: ₹ 6,499

Also Read | Man United Fans Slam EA SPORTS FIFA 21 For Messing Up Players' Face Scan In Upcoming Game

Also Read | Fifa 21 Career Mode: EA Focused On Making The Career Mode More Realistic