Kylian Mbappe Replaces Eden Hazard As Official Cover Star Of FIFA 21

With FIFA 21’s reveal trailer scheduled to go live on Thursday, the FIFA 21 hype has truly begun in full force. The much-loved game goes on sale later this year, and fans have been excited to see what’s in store for FIFA 21. Ahead of its trailer launch, EA Sports have now announced the FIFA 21 cover star. FIFA covers have been a hotbed of discussion for years, with fans split each year on who should feature on the cover. Over the last decade, the FIFA covers debate was restricted to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the duo dominated world football but it has been changing slightly in recent times. Last year, Eden Hazard was on the FIFA covers of the standard edition, and this year the FIFA 21 cover features another player who's on the cover for the first time.

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21 cover: Frenchman announced as the official cover star

EA Sports recently confirmed the Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21 cover news, with the company announcing that the 21-year-old will grace the FIFA 21 cover of the Standard Edition of the game. With Mbappe emerging as one of the brightest young talents in world football, the player is far from a surprising choice for the FIFA 21 cover. Mbappe was having a stellar season with PSG in Ligue 1 before it ended prematurely and Mbappe scored 18 goals in 20 appearances in the league this season. The choice of Mbappe as the FIFA 21 cover star also fits in with EA’s recent choices of using younger players on its game covers.

FIFA announced Eden Hazard’s replacement on the cover with a full-fledged reveal on its website. The Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21 cover news was complimented by EA with a full round-up on the player’s evolution in the game from FIFA 17. They also shared a cover art featuring Mbappe, while claiming Kylian Mbappe has always been destined for greatness. While announcing Mbappe as their cover star, EA Sports also wrote about the player’s childhood, his initial football career as well as his recent achievements.

Dream come true: Mbappe as Frenchman becomes FIFA 21 cover star

Cover Star ⭐️

Can’t wait to play this!

Proud to be the #FIFA21 cover star

Dream come true. @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/RGpStusWwH — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 22, 2020

After Mbappe was disclosed as the cover star, the Frenchman talked about what it meant to him. He tweeted that being on a FIFA cover is a dream come true for him. The Frenchman admitted that he has been playing FIFA since he was a kid and that he is honoured to represent a whole new generation of footballers. The PSG star concluded that he is delighted to be in the same group of other amazing footballers who have donned FIFA covers in the past and that this marks another milestone in his journey from Bondy to the World Cup with France.

Image Courtesy: instagram/easportsfifa