Final Fantasy 7 Tifa Lockhart: How To Download This Mod For Tekken 7? Find Out

Tekken 7 is a fighting game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the ninth overall instalment in the Tekken series. The latest news about this world-class fighting game is about a mod which adds Tifa Lockhart from the Final Fantasy 7 universe into Tekken 7. Here, you will know everything about it.

Also read | Fortnite Players Ask Locations To Collect Grimble's Love Potion; Know Details

Final Fantasy 7 Tifa Lockhart in Tekken 7

Also read | Kingdom Hearts PC Collection: Epic Games Announces The Release Date For A PC Version

The roster of Tekken 7 is already very large and it also has very odd guest characters (like Noctis from Final Fantasy XVI). Now a modder known as Wolfe has added Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7 Remake into Tekken 7. This PC mod replaces Josie with Tifa and as of now, there are 5 different types of outfits available.

The players will also be able to experience Tifa voice lines along with a custom stage which is set in Midgar (both night and day). The modder mentioned on the Tifa mod download page that it took more than 500 hours of work. More outfits, voice lines and removal of bugs will be done in the near future. This mod can be downloaded from the modder page here:

Tekken 7 Update

PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM® Update Ver. 4.02 (January 19, 2021) The following features have been adjusted in the version 4.02 update. Improved general stability (PS4®/Xbox One/STEAM®) Fixed some system-related bugs

New function TEKKEN PROWESS (PS4® Xbox One STEAM) The display of TEKKEN PROWESS is added to battles in each online related mode. TEKKEN PROWESS is the new indicator of a player’s total strength and skill in TEKKEN. A player’s online ID color will change depending on their TEKKEN PROWESS. The display of TEKKEN PROWESS will be also added to LEADERBOARDS and PLAYER INFORMATION.

Adjustment of online rank (PS4® Xbox One STEAM) [The new highest rank] The new highest rank “TEKKEN God Omega” is added. [Adjustment of rank point] The necessary points in which a rank goes up and down will be changed ranks over “True TEKKEN God”. [Losing Streak countdown] A losing streak display is added in rank point gauge for a match of players who are TEKKEN God Prime and above. When a player loses 3 times in a row, rank points will be decreased more than usual. [Rank reset] Due to the rank point adjustment and the implementation of TEKKEN PROWESS, online rank for Season 4 is reset to a certain rank based the rank from Season 3.

*Ranking on LEADERBOARDS will only be updated when a player’s highest rank is updated.

Also read | Destiny 2 Xur Location Feb 12 To Feb 16: Where Is Xur This Week? What Is He Selling?

Also read | AC Valhalla Caustow Castle Location: Where Is The Area In Game?