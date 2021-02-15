Final Fantasy 7 Tifa Lockhart: How To Download This Mod For Tekken 7? Find Out

Quick links:
Tekken 7 is a fighting game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It is the ninth overall instalment in the Tekken series. The latest news about this world-class fighting game is about a mod which adds Tifa Lockhart from the Final Fantasy 7 universe into Tekken 7. Here, you will know everything about it.
The roster of Tekken 7 is already very large and it also has very odd guest characters (like Noctis from Final Fantasy XVI). Now a modder known as Wolfe has added Tifa Lockhart from Final Fantasy 7 Remake into Tekken 7. This PC mod replaces Josie with Tifa and as of now, there are 5 different types of outfits available.
The players will also be able to experience Tifa voice lines along with a custom stage which is set in Midgar (both night and day). The modder mentioned on the Tifa mod download page that it took more than 500 hours of work. More outfits, voice lines and removal of bugs will be done in the near future. This mod can be downloaded from the modder page here:
