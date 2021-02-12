Kingdom Hearts PC Collection: Epic Games Announces The Release Date For A PC Version

Kingdom Hearts is a popular and long-running RPG series in which players can experience the combined worlds from Square Enix and Final Fantasy with Disney. This is the first time that any Kingdom Hearts title will be released on PC and this is going to start with an all-new PC collection. The series first launched on the Sony PlayStation and then got associated with Sony platforms. Many of the titles were later on released for Nintendo handhelds and mobile. Continue reading to know more about Kingdom hearts.

Kingdom Hearts Pricing and Release Date in India

This upcoming Kingdom Hearts games collection for PC is going to include the Kingdom Hearts 1 and Kingdom Hearts 2 Remix editions, Kingdom Hearts 3, and the rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory. In this series, players take control of a young boy named Sora as he going on to travel several Disney-inspired worlds to fight against a dark force which is a threat to the entire universe. He is joined by companions like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as well as iconic Disney characters like Elsa and Woody.

Epic Games made an announcement that several titles like the KH 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, KH 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and KH: Melody of Memory are going to be available for download via Epic Games Store on March 30. Currently, the game is listed for Rs 3,999 on the Epic Games Store. Here are the system requirements:

Kingdom Hearts III minimum PC requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i3-3330 3.0GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 2GB / AMD Radeon R7 260X 2GB RAM/ Storage: 8GB/ 75GB

Kingdom Hearts III recommended PC requirements OS: Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i5-7500 3.4GHz / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 3.1GHz GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB / AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 8GB RAM/ Storage: 8GB/ 75GB



Kingdom Hearts Update

The latest update of Kingdom Hearts is the KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind DLC. This includes the following:

The additional story: Re Mind

Limitcut episode and 13 boss battles

Secret episode and boss battle

Data greeting feature

Slideshow feature

Premium menu (Diverse difficulty settings and gameplay challenges)

