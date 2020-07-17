Flight Simulator 2020 Requirements: Minimum And Suggested Configurations for PC Version

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 has created much anticipation around their simulation game. The fans have been going crazy for this new game to be launched. Currently, the makers revealed that the game is supposed to be very heavy. This means that it will require a powerful machine to function on.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Requirements

Thus, people have been asking questions like “what are the flight simulator system requirements”. This is a necessary query as a powerful PC certainly will give an output for a seamless gaming experience. These details can be checked from Flight Simulator 2020’s official website. But if you still have not figured it out, then check our story on Flight Simulator 2020 requirements. Since the game is a bit heavy, it will require some heavy configuration too. Here are all the Flight Simulator 2020 requirements for a fast and lag-free gaming experience.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Requirements: Minimum configuration to play the game

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 570 or GeForce GTX 770

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Requirements: Recommended configuration to play the game

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or better

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: Radeon RX 590 or GeForce GTX 970

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 150 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Microsoft Flight Simulator, popularly known as Flight Simulator 2020, is a flight simulation game developed by Asobo Studio. The game is going to be published by Xbox Game Studios exclusively for Microsoft Windows and Xbox One. The makers have confirmed August 18, 2020, as the release date for Flight Simulator 2020. But the makers will only be releasing the PC version of the game. Reportedly, the game is so heavy that it is going to be delivered on a total of 10 DVDs. It might sound a bit much but this would surely be a boon for those with slow or severely constrained internet connections. The game will give the players an opportunity to fly the plane on Earth using textures and topographical data from Bing Maps. It will also feature some 3-D representations of the world's features, such as terrain, trees, grass, buildings, and water which will be created with the help of Microsoft Azure technology.

