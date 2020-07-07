Xbox Series X Event Announced By Microsoft For July 23, Check Details & Expectations Here

Microsoft will be holding its Xbox Series X games event on July 23, 2020. The company is planning to showcase games made by its Xbox Game Studios, which has been delivering games for the platform for quite some time now. One of the biggest attractions of the games event will be Halo Infinite which has a substantial hype surrounding it. 343 Industries had also released a Halo Infinite trailer a few weeks back which revealed that The Banished villains will be making a return in the next big game of the Halo series.

Xbox Series X event

Microsoft had previously held a promotional event back in May 2020 which focused on revealing third-party launch titles. The event which will be taking place on July 23 is exclusively designed to discuss the first-party games from Microsoft's homegrown Xbox Game Studios. Xbox had released a public statement through a blog post revealing that the new team has been responsible for delivering games. Check out their statement below -

"Xbox Series X is now in the hands of our 15 Xbox Game Studios teams and the biggest names from our network of game development and publishing studios worldwide, ensuring Xbox Series X will power a new generation of blockbuster games, like Halo Infinite. Additionally, we’re empowering you to play thousands of games at launch because we believe strongly in delivering compatibility across four generations of Xbox and we know you want this too."

The lineup of first-party studio games now also includes Psychonauts 2 which has been a highly anticipated property among fans. Microsoft has been steadily increasing its acquired game studios and now reportedly has 15 Xbox Game Studios in total which develop games dedicated to Xbox. The studio is now ready to unveil what they have been working for all this time.

Image courtesy - Xbox official website

Microsoft had already promised that some of the company's studios will be revealing new gameplay, games optimized for Series X and also announcements of latest games. Fans will reportedly not be presented with anything long-awaited. However, teasers for the upcoming games will surely be presented during the event.

