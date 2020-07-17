Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020: Release Date, Pre-order Additions And More

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is all set to launch on August 18 on Pc and Xbox One. People who fancy buying physical CDs of the game instead of downloading an online version are in for a surprise. Publisher Aerosoft has revealed that the physical version of the game will be coming in ten double-layered DVDs along with a printed manual which might be a record set in the number of DVDs one game has. Through there is no difference between the physical and the online downloaded game, buying the physical version can save users from downloading almost 90 GB worth of data. Read to know about the different versions of the game which will be available for Xbox One and PC players -

Flight Simulator 2020 - Pre-order and versions

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is now available for users to pre-order. There are three versions of the game named, the Standard Edition, The Deluxe Edition and The Premium Deluxe Edition. The standard edition of the game includes 20 planes with unique fight models and 30 hand-crafted airports. The standard edition will also be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Deluxe Edition for the game comes along with additional five planes with unique flight models and five additional hand-crafted international airports. Whereas the Premium Deluxe Edition will feature an additional 10 planes and airports. The standard edition for the game is priced at $59.99. The Deluxe and Premium Deluxe versions are priced at $79.99 and $109.99 respectively. Below is a list of all the planes available with the standard edition of the game -

Image courtesy - official Microsoft website

A320neo – Airbus Pitts Special S2S – Aviat 747-8-Intercontinental – The Boeing Company XCub – CubCrafters TBM 930 – Daher DA62 – Diamond Aircraft DA40 NG – Diamond Aircraft EXTRA 330LT – EXTRA Flight Design CTSL – Flight Design ICON A5 – ICON Aircraft VL-3 – JMB Aircraft s.r.o CAP 10 – Robin Aircraft SAS DR400-100 Cadet – Robin Aircraft SAS Beechcraft Bonanza G36 – Textron Aviation Inc. Beechcraft King Air 350i – Textron Aviation Inc. Cessna 152 – Textron Aviation Inc. Cessna 172 Skyhawk (G1000) – Textron Aviation Inc. Cessna 208 B Grand Caravan EX – Textron Aviation Inc. Cessna Citation CJ4 – Texttron Aviation Inc. Savage Cub – Zlin Aviation

