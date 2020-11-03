Fortnite 14.50 Patch Notes; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Fortnite is gearing up for the end of Chapter 2 Season 4. Fortnite Season 4 has been extremely successful and widely appreciated by the fans and players. Fortnite brought the Marvel Universe into the world of Fortnite for season 4 and players couldn’t ask for more. So many new Marvel-themed Cosmetics and limited time events were released in this collaboration too. Fortnite is probably releasing the last content update for this season and players have been wondering what more could come with Fortnite update 14.50.

Fortnite 14.50 Patch Notes

Fortnite has always kept the players at the forefront for every single update and that’s how they manage to stay above the competition. Fortnite understands player feedbacks and works towards the betterment of the addressed issues. They add a lot of content updates in their patches, all around the season. Fortnite Downtime for this update will start from 4 AM ET. Here are the Fortnite 14.50 patch notes:

General

Burn Basher animation issue.

We're aware of an issue with the harvesting animation of the Burn Basher Pickaxe and have disabled it in competitive playlists. We'll be adjusting this in a future update.

Battle Royale

Gas Cans temporarily disabled.

Due to an issue, Gas Cans have been temporarily disabled in all game modes.

Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits appearing as Ramirez.

We’re investigating an issue that is causing the Cozy Chomps and Ravage Outfits to display as Ramirez while in the Lobby and in a match.

THWIP! Legacy not being awarded.

The THWIP! Legacy isn't awarded after meeting its requirement (immediately eliminate an opponent after pulling them with a Harpoon Gun during Season 4).

Creative

Party matchmaking disabled in v14.50.

Creative Matchmaking Note: In patch 14.50, we have disabled the ability for parties to matchmake in Creative due to a crash.

Baller Movement is unnatural after exiting.

After exiting The Baller, the vehicle may continue to move unnaturally and can jitter.

There is no "Back to Hub" option in Creative Play server.

There is a "Back to Hub" option in a Create server but NOT a Play server. The back to hub rift in an island does not work either.

Team Size setting does not properly function when Join In Progress is set to Join Next Round.

Team Size does not properly limit the number of players when join in progress is set to Join Next Round.

Mobile

Nintendo Switch audio may be delayed or dropped out.

We're investigating an issue that is causing audio to be delayed or dropped out for players on Nintendo Switch.

