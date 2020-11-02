What Are Pre-edits In Fortnite? Can You Disable The Feature?

Epic Games' Fortnite is one of the biggest battle royale games right now. The free-to-play online multiplayer has seen significant improvements over the years and it continues to get better with every new update. Developers have constantly added new content and features while allowing players to make pre-edits in Fortnite.

Fortnite pre-edits may play a crucial part in the game; however, several Fortnite fans have been campaigning against the feature, requesting Epic Games to disable it altogether or provide an option to disable it.

What are pre-edits in Fortnite?

Pre-editing is one of the functions offered by Fortnite wherein players have the ability to edit and set a number of different builds in the battle royale game. Developers have enabled this feature for all Fortnite users, but it isn't used by most players since it often leads to mistakes or confusions while building. A number of users also complained that they have lost several games because of the trouble. Due to this issue, Fortnite fans have been requesting the gaming company to remove the feature for a very long time.

Can you disable pre-edits in Fortnite?

Fortnite Pre-edits can't be disabled at the moment; however, there will soon be an option which will allow players to disable them. TheStevieT, Fortnite community coordinator, recently confirmed on Reddit that the feature will finally arrive in Fortnite, although he added that he couldn't provide an exact time frame on when the changes will be implemented.

And while it's clear that Epic Games is working to address the issue, it is also unknown if the function will be completely removed from the game or players will just have an option to disable it. However, it is likely that the Fortnite pre-edit feature will not be removed altogether as a number of users still use it. Fans can expect the feature to arrive in Fortnite Season 5; however, there could be a delay as a proper timeline isn't available at the moment.

Fortnite is currently in Season 4 of Chapter 2 which is available across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Nintendo Switch and Android platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games