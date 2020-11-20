Fortnite 2.95 Update And Patch Notes: What's New In The Recent Update?

Epic Games' Fortnite is one of the major online multiplayer games around the world with several incredible weapons, characters and skins. The game's season 4 brings Marvel heroes into the Battle Royale and since then things have got quite interesting. While players are enjoying the incredible challenges, mission and tasks with the spice of new character skins, Epic never fails to provide a new update to make the gaming experience better. This time developers have released the Fortnite 2.95 update and patch notes. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know.

Fortnite 2.95 update and patch notes

Fortnite developers have released a new update but this time only for PS4 and PC players to fix some important bugs. Epic was all set to officially a new feature called the Houseparty Video Chat. As per a Tweet by the devs teams, it seems that the systems needed a small patch update before the feature could be released. Epic Games via Fortnite official Twitter account mentioned about the same by tweeting: "We've deployed a maintenance patch on PlayStation and PC for Houseparty video chat bug fixes before the official launch of the feature".

Fortnite 2.95 Patch Notes

Fixed Houseparty video chat bug.

Addressed game loading issues.

Added network connection improvements.

Added various stability fixes

Performance and stability improvements.

Other minor fixes

Fortnite update 2.95 is rolled out on PS4 and PC. According to the official Fortnite 2.95 patch notes, the latest update added fixes for stuttering, fps drop, and network connection. The Fortnite update 2.95 also includes general stability fixes. Apart from this, developers also released an update 14.50 which allows players to enjoy the game on the next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X. Unfortunately, some players are still facing issues with the game online. Today’s Fortnite version 2.95 will fix a few of these problems. Players can download Fortnite update 2.95 now on all platforms including PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One and the update only requires 476.6 MB.

