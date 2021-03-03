Fortnite 3.07 Patch Notes: Here's A List Of Changes Made To The Game

Fortnite has been one of the most popular games currently. The makers have constantly been updating their game. They have recently released a new set of Fortnite 3.07 patch notes. To help the players, we have managed to gather some information about the new Fortnite 3.07 patch notes. Read more about Fortnite 3.07

Fortnite 3.07 Patch Notes

The makers have now released Fortnite 3.07 patch notes and it has certainly brought in a number of changes to the game. For bringing in a new rapid-fire SMG to a new marigold skin, the makers have covered all the aspects with this new update. Apart from this, there are also a number of other changes to the game that can be found by reading Fortnite 3.07 patch notes. Read more

New

The Hand Cannon heads back to the vault, while another item returns.

New Island size in Creative & localized Featured Creative Hub support added.

Battle Royale

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.

Cars not always dealing damage on impact.

Total Bars appearing as 0 when loading into a match with high latency.

Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.

General Fixes

Added various login problems.

Added network improvements.

Performance improvements added.

Other minor fixes.

Mobile

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode.

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite have now confirmed that they will be bringing in Batman to their game. A new collaboration with DC will bring in Harley Quinn skin to their game. This was confirmed by both Fortnite as well as DC comics on their official websites. Fortnite also released a Tweet that said, “He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite Party popper. Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items Eyes, on the DC blog https://dccomics.com/blog/2021/02/26/batman-enters-the-world-of-fortnite-in-a-new-miniseries-this-april”

He is vengeance! He is the night! He is gonna be in a crossover comic series with Fortnite 🎉



Read about Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, including info on DC-Themed digital in-game items 👀, on the DC blog https://t.co/eSpR6GrFmk



Follow @dccomics @dcbatman @thedcnation for updates — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2021

A popular data miner, ShiinaBR has also released a Tweet about the same. Her post revealed that the Batman x zero point update will be released on April 20. The makers have also been updating their weekly challenges constantly. We have also listed the list of all the Week 13 challenges right here. Apart from this, we have also attached a small video about completing these weekly challenges in Fortnite.

