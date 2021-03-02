8-year-old Kid Is World's Youngest-ever Paid Fortnite Player, After Signing With Team 33

Team 33 announced on Monday that they welcomed the youngest ever paid Fortnite gamer aged just 8 years old. The pro eSports kid named Joseph Deen dubbed as ’33 Gosu’ received a world-class gaming setup that costs $5000 and a $33,000 signing bonus. He was invited by the Californian esports team to their headquarters wherein he also received the high-speed computer system from the hands of celebrity ambassador Kaash Paige. The California-based kid has been playing Fortnite since he was four years old and was recognised by the Team33 approximately 18 months ago.

In an interview with BBC, the 8-year-old said that he had dreamt of being a professional gamer since his childhood, however, none took him seriously until Team 33 offered him the opportunity. Further, the kid that aces in the first-person-style shooting and building game separately told Associated Press that the selection was "a dream come true!” Further, the young champ added that many teams had failed to acknowledge his talent but, team 33 “scouted me through Fornite games and let me train and learn with them daily. I couldn't be happier today to become an official member of the team.” 33 Gosu has been training with the team for the last 2 years.

“We are beyond excited to have Joseph on our exclusive Team 33 roster,” the gaming team 33 said in a statement to AP. “We have secretly been scouting talent for our roster and games over the last few years and are proud to officially sign Joseph,” it added.

Young gamers are 'future'

Meanwhile, Tyler Gallagher, CEO of Regal Assets and one of the founders of Team 33 said that his team made it a point to train Joseph over the past few years because young gamers are ‘the future’, and it was important to start training them early on. “He has shown incredible tenacity and commitment to the team over the last two years and has trained almost daily with our team. It has now finally all paid off and is a momentous day for all of us,” Gallagher said. Team 33 is an elite eSports based out of Hollywood, California, and is known to ace popular games like Fortnite, CS: GO., Dota 2, League of Legends, Call of Duty, Valiant, and others.

