LazarBeam Net Worth: The Fortnite Gamer's Net Worth Will Leave Fans Astonished

Lannan “Lazabeam” Eacott is one of Australia’s biggest streamers. The YouTuber/streamer has 18 million YouTube subscribers and boasts a large community of 300,000 subscribers on Twitch. The streamer who is always in limelight, thanks to his entertaining streams was recently honoured by Fortnite. He was rewarded with his own in-game skin, by the Battle Royale game creators. Find out what is LazarBeam’s net worth.

Read | Canelo Alvarez Net Worth, Daughter, Partner Fernanda Gomez And Other Details

LazarBeam net worth

According to Celebrity net worth portal the 26 year old internet personality has a net worth of $8 million. Most of his wealth comes from his YouTube channel and his Twitch streams. The streams not only bring him payments from subscribers but also massive donations as well as sponsorships.

Read | Canelo Alvarez to fight Billy Joe Saunders in May after recent demolition of Avni Yildirim

Here’s more about LazarBeam

The report reviews that the 26year old was born in Central Coast, New South Wales. A professional gamer by profession started his gaming career by making slow-motion demolition videos in 2014 and created his YouTube channel in 2015. However, it was when he started posting videos of Fortnite Battle Royale in 2018 that his channel grew substantially. Today he has the second most subscribed and third most viewed channel in Australia. In 2020 LazarBeam was nominated for a Short Award for best in Gaming.

Source: Lazarbeam (Twitter)

Read | Ryan Garcia thinks prime Canelo Alvarez would knock out Floyd Mayweather at his best

LazarBeam gets his own Fortnite skin

The LazarBeam skin was introduced in the game as an honour to the gamer. With this latest announcement, he has joined the league of global sensations like Ninja and Lachlan Power, both of whom have been honoured with their own in-game skins. Then LazarBeam skin outfit includes a hard hat and toolkit, in reference to his former career before he went professional as a content creator. Every now and then that character also snacks on a meat pie in between taking down enemies.

The popular gamer took to Twitter to express his joy upon being dedicated, an entire skin in the game. He stated in his tweet that it was “truly an honour” and “really funny to have a tradie in Fortnite”. He stated, “rather than do something over the top with my skin I wanted to honour my beginnings." He then went on to add, “Never thought a scuffed kid like myself would achieve something like this but I’m very excited for people to run around as Lazarbeam in-game."

Source: Twitter

Read | Canelo Alvarez record: Alvarez taught Garcia brutal body shot that he used to KO Luke

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.