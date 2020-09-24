Fortnite Unveils Meanest Boss In Latest Update, Wolverine; Know All Details

Fortnite’s latest update 14.20 brings the players a whole new boss for them to defeat and reap the rewards. The new boss is none other than one of the most popular and influential characters in the Marvel Universe, Wolverine. The Hunt for Wolverine has been on for weeks in the game and now he has finally made an appearance in the game. Dr. Doom and Ironman are the bosses that players received earlier. The difficulty of beating the boss significantly increased after the introduction of Ironman and defeating Wolverine is going to be quite difficult.

Where to find Wolverine?

The answer to the question, “Where to find Wolverine” is very simple -- Weeping Woods. The tricky part is finding where exactly does Wolverine spawn in Weeping Woods. There is no exact location for Wolverine and the character spawns randomly in the area. The players will have to roam around a little in Weeping Woods until the Marvel Character spawns there to pick up a fight with him.

Wolverine, one of the most difficult bosses of Fortnite

If any player has seen any of the movies or read any of the comics then they know that they are going come to blows with a ferocious beast that can regenerate. These abilities carry over to the game too. Wolverine’s claws are lethal and his moves are extremely fast. The character can regenerate its health over time so camping is not an option. Wolverine also has a deadly move that can destroy structures built by players in one go. The best bet for the players is to stack up on some good weapons, health kits, and ammo. A better option would be to squad up and take him down together.

Anyone else find Wolverine yet?



Credit: u/NotAkul pic.twitter.com/xfxBB9oLsD — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) September 23, 2020

Ability Rewards for Defeating Wolverine

Once the player accomplishes the unforgiving task of defeating Wolverine he is rewarded graciously. Wolverine’s Claws have a mythic ability. Thanks to this ability players can now take up the mantle of the beast and deal some real damage to the players up close. The regeneration ability also carries over and aids the players in a difficult situation. The players also get the ability to leap great distances. This helps the player to cover a lot of ground on the map easily and also helps the player to get up close in the battle against their opponents.

Promo image source: ShadowOpsFN Twitter Handle