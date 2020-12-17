Rocket League: Check Out How To Update The League Here

Rocket League is one of the most played multiplayer games. The player base for Rocket League has increased exponentially since Epic Games made Rocket league a free to play entity. In this game, players put themselves in Rocket Fueled Cars and play sports such as Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. In Rocket League they get to play these sports in rocket-boosted cars, flying around the whole arena, trying to get the ball in the opponent’s goal.

Rocket League constantly updates its games to provide smooth and functional performance for the game. These updates also add new content for the players to enjoy in the game. Many players have asked How to Update Rocket League.

How to Update Rocket League?

Rocket League is available for download on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Rocket League Update is much easier on the consoles as the consoles ask the players to update whenever an update is available. The only requirement is to be connected to a stable and fast internet connection. To update Rocket League on PC, the players need to head over to Steam, there is an update is available, a message will read, ‘please install the most recent Rocket League update’, click on that to initiate the update. Restarting the console or PC can also trigger a Rocket league update.

Rocket League Update v1.88 Patch Notes

Check out the patch notes for the latest Rocket League Update below:

Enhanced Xbox Series X|S Support

For players on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, a new “Video Quality” dropdown is now available under Settings > Video. This allows you to play Rocket League with either “Performance” or “Quality” settings as detailed below:

Xbox Series X

Quality: 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

Performance: Game runs at 2688x1512 at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI displays at 4K

Xbox Series S

Quality: 1080p Resolution at 60 FPS with HDR

Performance: Game runs at 1344x756 at 120 FPS with HDR

Game UI displays at 1080p

Enhanced support requires compatible displays and HDMI cables. Learn more about compatibility here

Tactical Quick Chat

A new ‘Tactical Quick Chat Only,” option is now available under Settings > Gameplay > Text Chat

When enabled, all chat messages will be invisible to you except the following Quick Chats:

All yours.

Centering!

Defending…

Go for it!

I got it!

In position.

Incoming!

Need boost!

Take the shot!

Faking.

Bumping!

On your left.

On your right.

Passing!

Esports Shop

The Esports Shop has been redesigned from the ground up

The Shop is now separated into regions -- North America and Europe

Each team is fully visible in their region’s part of the Esports Shop

Item rotation has been removed

All available items can be purchased directly from your favorite team's Esports Shop page

UI

Made several aesthetic and color changes

Changed name of ‘Options’ to ‘Settings’ in the main menu and throughout the game

In the post-match screen, a new ‘Options’ button displays the following:

Mute/Report Player

Change Presets

Settings

BUG FIXES

[Nintendo Switch] Splitscreen play is back!

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug causing tabs to automatically scroll with viewing inventory

Adjusted exhaust flames on the Imperator DT5

v1.89 Patch Notes

Fixed a bug causing ‘Party Up’ to be highlighted on the post-match screen instead of Ready Up (Casual) or Find New Match (Competitive)

Players will no longer respawn with a power-up ready to use if they are demolished after a goal is scored

Fixed a bug causing some players on Xbox and PlayStation to crash when a splitscreen player is added

Corrected a typo in the ‘R3MX GXT’ name

Fixed a glitch related to canceling trades

🔊 THE TURN UP IS HERE! 🔊 Season 2 is NOW LIVE and features a new Rocket Pass, arena, and new music by @Kaskade.

🔗 → https://t.co/kLJqUee3rt

🎶 → https://t.co/ycBnvmtbvV pic.twitter.com/bFUqlnv64J — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) December 9, 2020

