Fortnite Challenge: What Does Outlast Opponents Mean In The Game?

Fortnite Season 5 chapter 2 has been live for some time now. This season’s subject revolves around calling all of the ideally suited Bounty Hunters to Fortnite Island. The name of the state-of-the-art season in Fortnite is known as Zero Point. together with the creation of bounty hunters. Fortnite also constantly presents new content for the gamers to be immersed in. This time Fortnite has delivered a few individual unique demanding situations. Players have been asking what does Outlast Opponents mean in Fortnite.

What does outlast opponents mean in Fortnite?

Many players will be attempting the Wakanda Forever Questline in Fortnite right now. This is the new questline that has been introduced to the game. Finishing the Wakanda Forever Questline will reward the players with the Wakanda Salute emote. One of these challenges in this quest needs the players to outlast 500 opponents. Gamers are wondering how to outlast opponents in Fortnite and complete this challenge.

To outlast opponents in Fortnite the players just need to survive in a Battle Royale Match. Depending on how many opponents are left when the player dies, will decide how many opponents the player has outlasted in the game. The fastest way to complete this challenge isn’t the easiest way, the players need to win 5 solo battle royale matches and they will outlast 500 opponents in the process, completing this challenge. And that’s how to outlast opponents in Fortnite.

Fortnite Season 5 Patch Notes

The Hunt is On

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch. Join Agent Jones and the greatest hunters from across Realities like The Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the Island...

New Hunting Grounds

New hunters mean new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an ancient arena, sharpen your survival skills in the jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services and more.

New Weapons, New Tricks

New weapons let you attack in novel ways. Unleash your fiery rage with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, switch between melee and ranged with the Mandalorian’s Amban Sniper Rifle, track your target with the Night Hawk, and more. Hunters and vendors are also working to bring you more weapons throughout the season, so keep an eye out!

All-New Battle Pass

Agent Jones has brought in the greatest Hunters across Realities to the Island. Pick up the Season 5 Battle Pass and unlock Mancake the fighting Flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and the ultimate bounty hunter, The Mandalorian, with his companion The Child.

Who’s Next?

The hunters on the Island are only the first to arrive from outside the Loop... Throughout the Season, Agent Jones will bring in even more hunters from the Realities beyond. Who will be next?

