Fortnite Challenge: Know Where Are The Nutcracker Statues In The Game

Fortnite Zero Point is the latest season update. This is season 5 for Chapter 2 in Fortnite. The latest season has invited great bounty hunters from all gaming universes to Fortnite island. Fortnite Season 5 also provides the players with different types of challenges and missions to keep them immersed and also earn some XP to level up in the battle pass. The latest Fortnite Challenges are revolving around a specific character. Players are wondering where are the Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite.

Where are the Nutcracker Statues in Fortnite?

The latest Fortnite challenge has the players running around Fortnite Island looking for Nutcracker Statues Locations. Once they find these locations, the players need to destroy Nutcracker statues to complete the challenge. For this challenge, the players need to look for the statues that are the size of every character in the game and destroy them. Destroy 5 Nutcracker Statues to earn Blustery Bag Back Bling. Here are the Nutcracker Statues Locations in Fortnite:

Pleasant Park: The players need to move towards the northwest portion of the town. They will find the first nutcracker statue near the house in that area

Holly Hedges: The players need to head towards the northeast portion of the town. They will find the second nutcracker statue near a house in that area.

Salty Towers: Here the players need to head north from the skyscrapers and they will find the third nutcracker statue near a house

Sweaty Sands: The players need to head towards the western portion of this area and find the fourth nutcracker statue inside the trailer park in that area

Lazy Lake: The players will have to move towards the northwest portion of the area, they will find the fifth nutcracker statue in front of a house next to the robber’s house.

Fortnite Snowmando outpost locations

Fortnite Planes can be found at the Snowmando Outposts. Check out all the Snowmando outpost locations in Fortnite below:

Snowmando outpost location 1 - Pleasant Park: To find the first outpost, go to the west of Pleasant Park.

Snowmando outpost location 2 - Holly Hedges: To find the second outpost, go to the south of Holly Hedges, just west of The Durrr Burger.

Snowmando outpost location 3 - Slurpy Swamp: To find the third outpost, go to the West of the Log Jam building northwest of Slurpy Swamp.

Snowmando outpost location 4 - Catty Corner: To find the fourth outpost, go to the south of Catty Corner, near the Weather Station. You will find it in the mountains.

Snowmando outpost location 5 - Steamy Stacks: To find the fifth outpost, go to the southeast of Steamy Stacks, across the river near the coast.

