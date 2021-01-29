Fortnite Black Box: Where To Find The Crashed Plane Black Box Location?

Want to find out the location of the Fortnite crashed plane black box location? We have the crashed plane black box location for the Fortnite weekly challenges. This week Epic games have brought some very interesting Fortnite weekly challenges for the players. There are a lot of hidden treasures to be found and a ton of challenges to be completed. Finding the crashed plane black box is one of them. So exactly where is the black box in Fortnite? You may have come across a crashed plane on the map during your playthrough and didn't look twice at it.

Also Read: Fortnite Drift Skin: Epic Games Teases New Fox Clan And Drift Content

Where is The Black Box in Fortnite?

The plane crashed near Coral Cove and if you go to that location you can find it. Fortnite hasn't really revealed when the plane crashed there or what's the significance behind it. Well, when you reach Coral Cove you can find the black box in the middle section of the crashed plane. The only tricky part you won't be the only one hunting it down, so beware of all others enemies who might be lurking around.

Also Read: Fortnite 15.21 Patch Notes: Check Out The Latest Fortnite Update Changes Here

Once you have found the black box all you have to do it just interact with it, and your weekly challenge will be complete. You will also get 20,000 battle pass points too as well. If you're lucky you might find some loot at the location too. This challenge may just be that, a weekly, or it could be an indication of a future character or something entirely that could be introduced later into the game. Also, take a look at the list of this week's challenges.

Also Read: Did Lazarbeam Quit Fortnite? Learn More About Lazarbeam Fortnite Quit Here

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

You will get a lot of battle pass points and XP just by finishing these challenges. So make sure you don't miss out any these challenges. They are all fairly easy.

List of Epic Quests

Shakedown an IO guard.

Find a hidden bunker

Find crashed plane black box

Deal damage while in water

Emote at the stone statue

Ride the steamy stacks

Deal damage to a loot shark

List of Legendary Quests

Shakedown five opponents - 55,000 XP

Shakedown 10 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 15 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 20 opponents - 22,000 XP

Shakedown 25 opponents - 22,000 XP

Also Read: Fortnite Challenges: Check Out How To Damage Opponents In Vehicles