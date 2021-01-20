Fortnite 15.21 Patch Notes: Check Out The Latest Fortnite Update Changes Here

Fortnite is one of the quickest developing games out there today. They have kept up this consistent development by giving a full bundle to the players. Fortnite is an on the web, multiplayer, fight royale game that everybody loves to play. It likewise refreshes the game consistently to give new substance to the players, for example, missions, new game modes, skins, and then some. Players are curious about the latest Fortnite 15.21 Patch Notes.

Also read: Fortnite Arctica Skin Listed In The Item Shop: How Much Does It Cost?

Also read: Fortnite Leaks Reveal The Return Of Baller, Hoverboard, And Golf Carts

Fortnite 15.21 Patch Notes

The Fortnite 15.21 update is set to go live on 20th January. This Fortnite update will bring a lot of new changes to the game and also solve many bugs and issues that have been prevalent in the game. Fortnite Downtime will be observed for this Fortnite Update. The Fortnite Downtime will start at 4 AM ET. Check out the patch notes for Fortnite 15.21 update below:

Gameplay changes

New Boss Character + Mythic Item

Jungle Hunter Quests

IO Guards removed from Arena

General

Difficulty editing Banner with a controller

The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.

Long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation/Xbox

We're investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Sound effect audio delay

The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.

Even though this affects Nintendo Switch, please note this is a similar but separate issue to the audio delay/drop out the issue that affected Nintendo Switch specifically.

Battle Royale

Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox

The game may sometimes freeze or appear stuck when players go to the Compete tab on PlayStation or Xbox.

Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled

We've temporarily disabled Sand Tunneling on the Island while we investigate an issue. We'll let everyone know when this feature returns.

Creative

“Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory

When viewing the Creative Inventory, players will notice the “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs have been swapped.

Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly

Billboards that use the "set text visible when receiving from" and "set text hidden when receiving from" settings are only working as intended for a moment.

Also read: Fortnite Collect Books From Sweaty Sands And Holly Hedges Location Guide

Also read: How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite