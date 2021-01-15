Fortnite Challenges: Check Out How To Damage Opponents In Vehicles

Fortnite is one of the games that just keeps on delivering, and that is why the player base of this game is always on the rise. It is one of the games that has taken the multiplayer gaming industry by storm and has managed to create a name for itself. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is the latest season in Fortnite, called Zero Point. Players have been inquiring about Fortnite Challenges, the one in question here is Damage Opponents in Vehicles.

Damage Opponents in Vehicles in Fortnite

Fortnite Weekly Challenges are back, and they are one of the best ways to gain some Fortnite XP. These Fortnite Challenges are what players are hoping to capitalize on so that they can progress faster through the tiers of the Fortnite Battle Pass. To complete the battle pass and claim all the cosmetic goodies that Epic provides, the players will have to reach Tier 100 in the Battle Pass. Fortnite Challenges provide the players with a boost in the amount of Fortnite XP they stand to gain. One of the challenges that players have been inquiring about is Damage Opponents in Vehicles, check out how to complete this challenge below:

This is one of the straightforward challenges, that just requires the players to have a certain level of driving skill in the game. It has been a long time since Fortnite added vehicles to the game, and this specific challenge has appeared in one of the earlier seasons too. To complete this specific challenge the players just need to get in any of the land vehicles and drive into their opponents and inflict 500 damage to complete this challenge.

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges

Fortnite Season 5 Weekly Challenges for this week have been released. These Weekly Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Visit Houses in Slurpy Swamp in One Match (2)

Collect Books from Holly Hedges and Sweaty Sands (5)

Consume Shield Potions (3)

Destroy Slurp Barrels (10)

Search Chests in Slurpy Swamp (7)

Gain Max Shields in a Single Match (1)

Eliminations with Zero Shield (1)

