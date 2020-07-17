Fortnite Challenges Week 5: List Of All Challenges You Need To Complete This Week

Fortnite Season 3 Week 5 has arrived, which means that we are nearing the end of this season. A new batch of Fortnite challenges is finally live and players cannot wait to get their hands on these challenges as they continue to work their way through the Battle Pass. Completing all of the tasks up until now should take you to around level 65 or 70, which means that level 100 isn’t that far away.

So far, we have seen four weeks of Fortnite weekly challenges and it can be said that the developers have been going easy on the fans as a majority of the Fortnite challenges in Chapter 2, Season 3 have been fairly easy as compared to the ones available in previous Fortnite seasons.

Fortnite Week 5 challenges

A total of seven new Fortnite challenges are live for Week 5 of Chapter 2, Season 3. The latest set of challenges feature some basic tasks such as searching for chests at the Sweaty Sands, catching fish at Craggy Cliffs, and collecting Floating Rings at the Steamy Stacks, among others.

Here’s a look at all the challenges available this week:

Search for 7 Chests at the Sweaty Sands

3 eliminations at the Retail Row

Use a Firefly Jar or Flare Gun at the Misty Meadows

Land at The Yacht and finish top 25

Catch 5 fishes at Craggy Cliffs

Upgrade a weapon at the Salty Springs

Collect 4 Floating Rings at the Steamy Stacks

Fortnite Aquaman challenge

This week’s Aquaman challenge tasks players with claiming a trident at the Coral Cove location. Completing the new Aquaman challenge will reward players with a Trident Pickaxe and a premium Jason Momoa-based skin. However, you will need to make sure that you have completed all the earlier Aquaman challenges that were offered over the last four weeks.

The Fortnite Week 5 challenges are live on all platforms including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. Completing the weekly challenges are among the best ways for players to level up their Fortnite Battle Pass and earn plenty of exciting rewards over the course of this season.

Image credits: Epic Games