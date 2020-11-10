Fortnite Credits Vbucks Into Account For Players Using IOS And Mac Platforms

Apple and Epic Games have been going on in a legal fight over the new payment method known as direct payments which were introduced by Epic in August. This method allowed Epic to receive direct payments from the users without having to give a 30% cut to iOS and Android. But this alternative payment system got Fortnite booted off from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Now recently Epic announced that the V-Bucks of players that are stuck on the macOS and iOS versions of Fortnite will be credited to their accounts so that they will be able to spend them on other platforms. Continue reading to know all about these free vbucks from Epic Games.

Also read | How Many GB Is Red Dead Redemption 2? Here's All You Need To Know

Epic Games Fortnite Vbucks

Because Mac & iOS are blocked for Fortnite updates, we're beginning to grant a V-Bucks bonus for players on these platforms -- to spend on any platform. The V-Bucks grant is expected to be completed by November 9th. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

Also read | Modern Warfare Patch Notes For 1.29: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

The Fortnite players are still going to be able to play on Mac and iOS platforms, but they won't receive any of the new updates plus they will be stuck on the last season's features and map. Epic has now announced last Friday that these players are going to get compensation.

The players who have purchased V-Bucks on their iOS and macOS platforms are going to get their Vbucks credited into their accounts by November 9th. Players will be able to spend them on any platform that can play Fortnite other than iOS or macOS.

This scheme started from the 6th of November and Epic has been providing players with free Fortnite V-bucks on both iOS and Mac as these players were not able to get the latest updates.

For the iOS Fortnite players, they are going to receive a bonus amount of free V-Bucks that is going to equal their current balance of unspent V-Bucks that have been purchased through the App Store.

For the players who play Fortnite on Mac systems, they are going to receive a bonus amount of V-Bucks equal to your current balance of unspent V-Bucks purchased from Epic. The V-Bucks compensation grant is expected to be complete by the 9th of November.

For iOS players: the bonus received equals your current balance of unspent V-Bucks purchased through the App Store. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

For Mac players: Anyone that's previously played Fortnite on Mac receives a bonus equal to your current balance of unspent V-Bucks purchased from Epic. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 6, 2020

This legal battle between Epic and Apple prevented the Fortnite players on Apple platforms from experiencing the “Nexus War” Marvel update, the series of in-game concerts, and a lot more.

Also read | Best Android Games For 2020: Here Are 15 Best Offline Or Online Games For Android

Also read | Genshin Impact Delusion: Know All About This Powerful Treasure Of Teyvat