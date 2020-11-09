Modern Warfare Patch Notes For 1.29: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a 2019 first-person shooter video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The initial date of release was August 23, 2019 after which it continued to receive massive updates at a fast pace. Another new update of 1.29 is on its way which might introduce the player base with some brand new stuff. Continue reading to know all about the COD Modern Warfare Patch Notes.

Modern Warfare 1.29

This Modern Warfare and Warzone update of 1.29 is going to release on November 9, 2020.

Infinity Ward and Activision are allowing the players to pre-load this new update before its official release.

Modern Warfare & Warzone 1.29 update file size is 33GB on the PS4. Only some of the selected users can pre-load this huge update.

Since Black Ops Cold War is going to release on the 13th of November so there were speculations that this update could be the integration update but it was announced that it will only be integrated with Black Ops Cold War on the 10th of December.

New Warzone Operators

There is no official announcement or release by Infinity Ward about any specific details for this update. However, Infinity Ward has been teasing the players about a new Operator and it might be added in the Modern Warfare & Warzone 1.29 update.

This update is also going to see some Black Ops Cold War content and assets from Warzone. This speculation was made due to the announcement made by Activision that the Warzone players will be able to use Cold War operators from 12th November. This 1.29 update will be introducing some assets and content from Cold War. This has been an ongoing theory ever since the publishers announced that from November 12, 2020. Warzone players will be able to use Cold War operators.

Similar to the previous Modern Warfare update, new cosmetic items can also be added to both Modern Warfare and to Warzone. Also, even if there is no announcement made but there is a chance that this patch of 1.29 could be the starting of Black Ops Cold War integrating into Warzone.

