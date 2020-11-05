Genshin Impact Delusion: Know All About This Powerful Treasure Of Teyvat

According to the lore of Genshin Impact, Delusions are treasures of immense power that have Fatui origin. This Delusion treasure is granted by the Tsaritsa to the worthy members of the Fatui in person. One of these is also possessed by a few Fatui members who are not a part of the Eleven Harbingers. Continue reading to know all about these powerful treasures.

Genshin Impact Delusion

The cursed power of Delusions is said to be a lot more powerful than even faith and Visions. The use of Delusions emits the smell of Mist Grass as reported by the Knights of Favonious. In the manga, the only Delusion that is shown to be used by far is the "Evil Eye", which is used by Crepus and Diluc. This Evil Eye is capable of forming barbed chains that come out from the user which further allows them to hold and control larger and powerful creatures like Ursa the Drake.

