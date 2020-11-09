How Many GB Is Red Dead Redemption 2? Here's All You Need To Know

Red Dead Redemption 2 falls under the game genre of action-adventure and was initially launched in 2018 for the gaming platforms PlayStation and Xbox and followed by the PC version shortly after. RDR2 is now officially available for download on the Steam, Epic store, and other stores. Continue reading to know all about the Red Dead Redemption 2 Update.

How many GB is Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has the capability to provide the highest graphic options and visually detailed storylines that make the total size of RDD2 a massive150 GB. This is nearly the same as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's potential 175GB requirement on PC. Getting a new HDD or SSD with enough storage might be a good option before purchasing the game. Also, the game has a requirement of an eight threaded CPU along with a 6GB graphic memory to handle 4K gaming.

RDR 2 Requirements - Minimum

Operating System: Windows 7

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K / AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card : Nvidia GeForce GTX 770 2GB / AMD Radeon R9 280

Disk Space: 150 GB

Dedicated Video Memory: 2 GB

RDR 2 Requirements - Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB

Storage Space Required: 150 GB

Dedicated Video Memory: 4 - 6 GB

RDR 2 Download

First, open the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Now log in with your Rockstar account data. Create a new account if you don't already have one.

Click Red Dead Redemption 2 on the left side of your game library.

Next, click on Pre-load.

Finally, you just need to choose an install location that will have enough space for the files.

At least a disk space of 110 GB must be free for installing the preload.

Click on "INSTALL".

Now the Rockstar Launcher will start downloading the game data.

After the installation, you will be able to start the game by going to your library.

