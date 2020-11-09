How Many GB Is Red Dead Redemption 2? Here's All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Red Dead Redemption 2 falls under the game genre of action-adventure and was initially launched in 2018 for the gaming platforms PlayStation and Xbox and followed by the PC version shortly after. RDR2 is now officially available for download on the Steam, Epic store, and other stores. Continue reading to know all about the Red Dead Redemption 2 Update.
Red Dead Redemption 2 has the capability to provide the highest graphic options and visually detailed storylines that make the total size of RDD2 a massive150 GB. This is nearly the same as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's potential 175GB requirement on PC. Getting a new HDD or SSD with enough storage might be a good option before purchasing the game. Also, the game has a requirement of an eight threaded CPU along with a 6GB graphic memory to handle 4K gaming.
