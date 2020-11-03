Fortnite Default Pickaxe: Here's How To Get This OG Default Pickaxe For Free

Fortnite makers have confirmed that players will soon get to use the new default pickaxe Fortnite. This will be released in order to give the tribute to their Season 1 Chapter 1 default weapon. A number of players have thus been asking about the Fortnite default pickaxe and are curious to know more information about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite default pickaxe.

How to get Fortnite's free throwback OG pickaxe?

The players have recently been asking a lot about the new Fortnite default pickaxe. Players are extremely curious to find the answer to questions like how to get Fortnite’s free throwback OG pickaxe. The answer to these question can be found by looking at the number of videos uploaded by popular streamers. But if you still have not been able to figure it out, don’t worry. We have got you covered with our guide about the Fortnite default pickaxe. We have a small guide that solves your questions like how to get Fortnite’s free throwback OG pickaxe. Read more to know about the new default pickaxe in Fortnite.

All that players need to do is log into their Fortnite application to get the new Fortnite default pickaxe. These Fortnite OG pickaxes have certainly been the trending topic amongst the gaming community. A number of players have been talking about it too. Thus it is a must to get your hands on this new Fortnite default pickaxe. This feature is going to be live from November 4 till January 15, 2021. Apart from this, the makers have also added their Halloween event that is going to end soon. So, we have listed down all the information we had about the same.

More about Fortnite

Next Gen. Next Week!



Learn details on the new versions of the game: https://t.co/67dfhaHhN4#PlayStation5 💙 💚 #XboxSeriesX — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 2, 2020

Fortnite’s Halloween event Fortnitenitemares has certainly taken over the gaming community with some of the new changes that were made to the game. Their Halloween Fortnite update brought in a number of different Fortnite skins, weapons, perks and other items related to the festive theme. This is all going to be released with their Fortnite 14.40 update. To help you guys out, we have listed down all the changes that are going to be made for Fortnitemares. Fortnitemares has always brought in some of the most exciting challenges that grant a number of popular Fortnite skins and XP in the game. Fortnitemares 2020: Midas’ Revenge is extremely similar. This particular island is filled with haunted huts and decorations and players can complete these challenges to get a new terrifying Back Bling, Pickaxe, XP, and more.

